



Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has supplied 5,700 tons of specialised DMR 249A grade steel for three newly commissioned Indian Navy warships — INS Dunagiri, INS Agray, and INS Sanshodhak — marking a major milestone in India’s defence indigenisation and maritime self-reliance.





The steel was produced at Bokaro, Bhilai, and Rourkela plants, reinforcing India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.





SAIL, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, has once again demonstrated its pivotal role in strengthening India’s naval capabilities.





The company supplied the entire requirement of 5,700 tons of defence-grade steel for three advanced naval platforms commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata.





These vessels — the stealth frigate INS Dunagiri, the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft INS Agray, and the large survey vessel INS Sanshodhak — represent critical capabilities in maritime combat, underwater defence, and hydrographic surveying.





The steel supplied comprised DMR 249A grade hot-rolled sheets and plates, a specialised defence-grade material meticulously manufactured at SAIL’s flagship facilities in Bokaro, Bhilai, and Rourkela. The Rourkela Steel Plant’s Special Plate Plant played a central role in producing these high-strength plates, reflecting SAIL’s foresight in expanding production capacity to meet the growing requirements of the defence sector. This proactive approach has significantly reduced dependence on imported steel, strengthening India’s strategic autonomy.





SAIL’s contribution to India’s naval modernisation is not new. The company has previously supplied specialised steel for landmark projects such as the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and Project 17A stealth frigates INS Nilgiri, INS Himgiri, and INS Udaygiri. Its defence-grade steel has also formed the backbone of vessels like INS Ajay, INS Nistar, and INS Anjadeep. These achievements underscore SAIL’s consistent role as a trusted partner in India’s defence ecosystem.





The commissioning of INS Dunagiri, INS Agray, and INS Sanshodhak highlights India’s growing maritime strength. INS Dunagiri, the fifth Project 17A stealth frigate, is equipped with advanced weapons and sensors including BrahMos missiles and medium-range surface-to-air systems.





INS Agray, part of the Arnala-class shallow water craft, is fitted with lightweight torpedoes, indigenous rocket launchers, and sonar systems for coastal defence. INS Sanshodhak, a large survey vessel, is equipped with advanced hydrographic systems, autonomous underwater vehicles, and remotely operated vehicles, enabling precise seabed mapping and oceanographic data collection.





SAIL Chairman and Managing Director Dr Ashok Kumar Panda reaffirmed the company’s commitment to national self-reliance, stating that delivering high-strength DMR 249A steel plates not only protects India’s strategic independence but also showcases SAIL’s cutting-edge technical expertise.





His remarks underline the company’s long-term vision of supporting India’s defence preparedness through indigenous manufacturing.





The successful induction of these warships, built with indigenous steel, marks a defining milestone in India’s maritime sovereignty. It reflects the synergy between the Navy, Warship Design Bureau, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, and SAIL, all working together to advance India’s defence industrial base. This achievement strengthens India’s ability to safeguard its interests in the Indian Ocean Region while countering evolving regional threats.





Agencies







