



Saudi Arabia was struck by tragedy on Sunday morning when a helicopter belonging to Saudi Aramco crashed in Ras Tanura, killing fourteen people.





The accident occurred at approximately 6 a.m. local time, and the cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances behind the disaster.





Ras Tanura, which is home to the largest refinery in West Asia and operated by Aramco, became the scene of devastation as emergency services rushed to respond. The Saudi Press Agency reported that all those killed were citizens of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Energy issued a statement expressing its condolences, offering prayers for mercy and forgiveness for the deceased, and recognising them among the martyrs.





The tragedy comes just days after Aramco resumed crude oil loadings at its Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf, following a four‑month suspension. Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, has been accelerating shipments as regional producers increase output and exports ahead of an interim deal aimed at halting hostilities between the United States and Iran. The crash has therefore occurred at a critical juncture for the Kingdom’s energy sector.





Reports suggest that the victims included five instructors, five students, and the pilot. French outlet Le Parisien added that several of those killed were self‑employed nurses from Nancy, France, who were participating in their first skydiving experience. Thierry Pechey, president of the Meurthe‑et‑Moselle branch of the Order of Independent Nurses, confirmed from the crash site that the victims were indeed independent nurses. Relatives of the group had gathered to watch the introductory skydiving session and witnessed the accident unfold.





Local media reported that the aircraft plunged vertically without any apparent cause, and Meurthe‑et‑Moselle Prefect Yves Séguy stated that there was no evidence of an attempted emergency landing. The helicopter came down near residential areas, but fortunately no one on the ground was injured. Authorities have established a medical and psychological support unit to assist the bereaved families, recognising the traumatic impact of the incident on relatives and witnesses.





The combination of Saudi nationals and French nurses among the victims highlights the international dimension of the tragedy, with both professional and personal communities affected. The sudden loss of life in Ras Tanura underscores the risks inherent in aviation and the importance of rigorous investigation to prevent future accidents. The Kingdom’s leadership and Aramco are expected to closely monitor the inquiry as the nation mourns the fourteen lives lost.





ANI







