



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has expressed optimism ahead of the visit of United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to New Delhi. In a message posted on X, Gor stated that he was looking forward to welcoming Greer to the capital for his scheduled meetings with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior officials.





He emphasised that multiple sessions have been planned to advance the bilateral trade deal between the two nations.





The USTR will be travelling to New Delhi this week. The high-level discussions are expected to centre on the United States-India Joint Statement and the Interim Agreement, both of which form part of the broader bilateral trade negotiations.





According to an official release, these negotiations were originally launched by President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 13 February 2025.





The upcoming visit follows the recent meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian, France. During their discussions, both leaders pushed for an expedited timeline for the trade agreement and reiterated their commitment to concluding the pact at the earliest possible opportunity.





Following his engagements in India, Ambassador Greer will travel to Tashkent, Uzbekistan. There he is scheduled to meet President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva, and Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev.





The USTR release noted that Greer will conduct these meetings with his counterparts to promote fair, balanced, and reciprocal trade with the United States.





Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, speaking last week after the G7 summit, confirmed that the interim bilateral trade pact had reached its final stages. He highlighted the significant progress made by both nations and underscored the importance of Greer’s impending visit to New Delhi in driving the deliberations forward.





Misri stated that the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump in Evian had placed the trade agreement at the centre of discussions, with both leaders issuing instructions for its swift conclusion.





The meeting between Greer and Goyal comes close on the heels of negotiator-level discussions held in New Delhi from 2 to 4 June. These talks laid the groundwork for the current phase of negotiations and demonstrated the momentum behind the bilateral trade process. The convergence of diplomatic efforts, leadership directives, and technical exchanges has created a strong foundation for the finalisation of the interim agreement.





The broader context of these negotiations reflects the strategic importance of the United States-India economic partnership. The Interim Agreement is seen as a stepping stone towards a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement that will reshape commercial ties, enhance market access, and strengthen supply chains.





Both governments have signalled their determination to overcome outstanding issues and deliver a pact that reflects mutual interests and long-term cooperation.





ANI







