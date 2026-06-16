Shield AI has unveiled the X-BAT, a revolutionary autonomous VTOL combat jet at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris, capable of vertical take-off, jet-speed flight over 3,700 km, and fully autonomous operations without GPS or communications.





Powered by a GE Aerospace F110-GE-129 turbofan with thrust vectoring, it represents a major leap in runway-independent airpower.





Shield AI’s X-BAT is being showcased at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris from 15 to 19 June, marking one of the most significant demonstrations of autonomous combat aviation in recent years.





The aircraft is designed to take off vertically, eliminating the need for conventional runways, and can operate from ships, remote islands, or austere forward bases. This capability directly addresses the vulnerability of traditional airpower infrastructure to long-range missile strikes.





The X-BAT is powered by the proven GE Aerospace F110-GE-129 turbofan engine, widely used in F-16 and F-15 fighters, but modified with thrust-vectoring capability to enable vertical flight.





This propulsion system allows the aircraft to ascend vertically, transition to horizontal flight, and return to land vertically, descending tail-first onto its launch rail.





The combination of thrust vectoring and vertical take-off makes the X-BAT unique among combat jets.





The aircraft boasts a claimed range exceeding 3,700 km (2,000 nautical miles) with a full mission payload, enabling theatre-scale operations without reliance on aerial refuelling. It has a service ceiling of 15,240 m (50,000 ft), giving it the ability to operate at altitudes comparable to modern fighter aircraft.





Its folding wing design reduces storage footprint to one-third that of a conventional fighter, allowing up to three X-BATs to fit in the deck space of a single legacy fighter or helicopter.





At the core of its autonomy is Shield AI’s Hivemind software, which has been operationally validated since 2019 across more than 30 platforms. Hivemind enables the X-BAT to penetrate contested battlespaces, operate without GPS or communications, and dynamically team with manned aircraft.





It can function as a drone wingman or as a standalone combat asset, executing collaborative tactics at machine speed. This autonomy allows commanders to deploy multiple X-BATs simultaneously, executing missions with minimal human oversight.





The aircraft is designed for multirole missions including strike, counter-air, electronic warfare, and ISR. Its compact footprint and affordability make it an attritable platform, delivering fighter-class performance at significantly lower acquisition and lifecycle costs compared to fifth-generation jets.





Shield AI emphasises that X-BAT represents a transformative step in distributed operations, where combat power is dispersed across multiple autonomous platforms rather than concentrated at vulnerable bases.





The company’s leadership has described X-BAT as “airpower without runways,” a concept they consider the holy grail of deterrence. By providing persistence, reach, and survivability, the aircraft enhances allied warfighting capacity while reducing dependency on vulnerable infrastructure.





Shield AI’s co-founder Brandon Tseng highlighted that the aircraft embodies the company’s mission to prove the value of autonomy, scale it across domains, and reimagine airpower for the future.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







