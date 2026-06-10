



Sigma Advanced Systems has announced a major export contract valued at US$21.97 million, approximately ₹208 crore, to manufacture and supply 40,000 units of 155 mm M107 artillery shell bodies for a North American customer.





The Hyderabad-based defence manufacturer confirmed that the order will be executed within a six-month timeframe, with production and deliveries scheduled for completion during this period. This marks a significant expansion of the company’s munitions portfolio and underscores its growing role in the global defence supply chain.





The contract involves the production of 155 mm shell bodies, which are critical structural components of artillery ammunition. These elements require advanced metallurgical expertise, precision machining, heat treatment, and stringent quality assurance to ensure reliability under extreme battlefield conditions.





Sigma has secured the necessary export authorisation from the Department of Defence Production under the Ministry of Defence, enabling the company to fulfil this high-value international order.





Industry demand for 155 mm ammunition components has been rising steadily, as this calibre remains the global standard for modern artillery systems and is widely deployed across NATO and allied platforms. By entering into large-scale shell body production, Sigma is strategically positioning itself beyond its earlier specialisation in fuze manufacturing.





This diversification grants the company dual capability in key ammunition subsystems and strengthens its profile as an end-to-end engineering and precision manufacturing partner for global defence customers.





The scale of the order highlights Sigma’s ability to execute high-volume, mission-critical manufacturing programmes for international clients. The company emphasised that this achievement reflects the confidence international customers place in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem and in Sigma’s capacity to deliver complex, high-precision products at scale.





Sunil Kalidindi, CEO and Executive Director of Sigma Advanced Systems, stated that the deal reinforces the company’s credentials in global defence supply chains at a time when customers are seeking diversified and reliable manufacturing partners.





Sigma Advanced Systems operates across India and the United Kingdom, with expansion underway in the United States. This international footprint, combined with its proven expertise in aerospace and defence manufacturing, positions the company to play a pivotal role in strengthening India’s presence in global defence markets.





The contract not only enhances Sigma’s standing but also contributes to India’s broader ambition of becoming a trusted supplier of advanced defence technologies worldwide.





Agencies







