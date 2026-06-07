



Singapore has taken decisive action against online content that specifically targeted the Indian community.





The High Commission of Singapore in India announced that the government had ordered social media platforms to block such content, which was believed to have originated from China.





The move was made under the Online Criminal Harms Act 2023, with the Singapore Police Force issuing Disabling Directions to platforms including YouTube, Facebook and X.





These directions require the platforms to take all reasonable steps to disable access by Singapore users to the inflammatory posts.





According to the statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the content circulating online was designed to undermine Singapore’s model of multiculturalism. The ministry explained that narratives began appearing last month in the Chinese information space, suggesting that Singapore was anxious about its cultural identity and ethnic politics.





Shortly afterwards, online posts emerged portraying Singapore as being “overrun by Indians” and questioning the country’s commitment to cultural diversity.





The statement highlighted that these narratives claimed Singapore’s multiracial policy was merely a façade intended to appeal to Western values. They further alleged that the country’s stability was not due to its multiracial framework but rather its majority Chinese demographics.





Another strand of the disinformation suggested that ethnic Indian politicians in Singapore, whose numbers were said to be increasing, would act in favour of Indian immigrants. The content also argued that Singapore’s culture was fundamentally Chinese and that the government’s approach of “decoupling” from China while ignoring the supposed threat of a growing Indian community would lead to negative consequences.





Singapore’s authorities strongly rejected these claims, stressing that the government firmly opposes nativism and xenophobia. They emphasised that any attempt to pit one community against another must be firmly rejected.





The statement underscored that such attacks, especially when originating from foreign sources, were doubly unacceptable.





The government reiterated that it takes a serious view of threats to social cohesion and racial harmony, including those posed by external actors, and will act resolutely against them.





The Ministry of Home Affairs urged Singaporeans to be discerning when consuming and sharing information online. Citizens were encouraged to reject attempts to divide society and to remain vigilant against disinformation campaigns.





This development reflects Singapore’s broader commitment to safeguarding its multicultural identity and ensuring that external actors cannot destabilise its social fabric.





ANI







