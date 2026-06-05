



Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that the concept of "smart borders" has reached its final stage, with pilot projects to be launched soon at seven to eight locations across India’s international frontiers.





Speaking at the Lankamura Border Outpost of the Border Security Force in Tripura, Shah outlined the government’s plan to establish a quadrangular fool proof security grid that integrates advanced technology with administrative and security efforts.





He emphasised that approval has already been granted to replace 119 kilometres of fencing that is more than 15 years old, out of a total of approximately 650 kilometres requiring modernisation.





Shah explained that the pilot projects will deploy cutting-edge technology, including drones, sensors and smart fencing, to create a comprehensive smart security grid.





He noted that the BSF, entrusted with guarding critical borders, faces unique challenges due to the vast and varied terrain, and that the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to implement smart borders wherever the BSF and Sashastra Seema Bal are deployed.





The quadrangular security strategy aims to make borders impregnable by combining the efforts of local administration, modern technology and security personnel.





The Home Minister stressed that border security can no longer function in isolation. He highlighted the importance of integrating district magistrates, superintendents of police, patwaris, sarpanches and BSF personnel into a coordinated framework.





This inclusive approach, he said, is essential to ensure fool proof security. He acknowledged that initial challenges encountered during the pilot phase would be addressed before expanding the model to cover the entire border network.





Shah also drew attention to several projects aimed at improving facilities for security personnel, including reliable electricity supply at border outposts, green energy initiatives and access to safe drinking water.





He confirmed that many of these projects have already been completed, reflecting the government’s commitment to enhancing the living and working conditions of border forces.





He underlined the critical importance of the Tripura frontier, describing it as a sensitive state surrounded by international borders on three sides, and emphasised its role in securing the nation.





Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s vision, Shah said that India aspires to become a fully developed nation by 2047, and that national security is a prerequisite for achieving this goal. He stressed the need to protect the country from smuggling, human trafficking and drug abuse, which he warned are serious threats affecting the youth.





The government, he added, is working on building a comprehensive smart security grid to counter these challenges, while also transforming the concept of border fencing and the operational culture of security forces.





Shah emphasised that safeguarding the nation and its borders from all threats that impact society is paramount. He explained that the development of smart fencing and the quadrangular security grid represents a broader shift in the operational approach of all Central Armed Police Forces deployed for border security in the coming years.





On the occasion of his visit, Shah inspected the Lankamura Border Outpost, interacted with BSF personnel and participated in a tree plantation drive by planting an agar sapling in Agartala to mark World Environment Day.





The event was attended by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, the Union Home Secretary, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, the Secretary (Border Management) and the Director General of the BSF, underscoring the high-level coordination behind the initiative.





Shah’s remarks and actions reflect the government’s determination to modernise border security infrastructure, integrate local governance into national defence and ensure that India’s borders remain secure against infiltration and criminal activities.





ANI







