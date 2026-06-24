South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held an extended three-hour meeting in Seoul, reaffirming the strong momentum in India–South Korea relations and highlighting swift progress in trade, investment, defence, and technology cooperation.





Both leaders agreed to intensify support for businesses, coordinate on global challenges including West Asia tensions, and continue dialogue at the Jeju Forum.





South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun emphasised that relations between South Korea and India have reached a “new level” following the state visit of President Lee Jae-myung to India in April.





He noted that the meeting with Jaishankar lasted three hours and continued through lunch, reflecting the depth of engagement. The ministers reviewed progress on follow-up measures in trade, investment, and finance, which had been agreed during the April summit.





Cho highlighted that the current bilateral agenda is focused on improving support for business interests in both nations. He expressed appreciation for the Indian government’s proactive approach, pointing to the Prime Minister’s Office hosting “Korea Week” in New Delhi.





This initiative was described as a fulfilment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to directly address challenges faced by Korean businesses operating in India. In reciprocity, Cho confirmed that South Korea will soon host a similar dialogue for Indian companies in Korea.





The discussions also extended to broader geopolitical and economic concerns. Both ministers acknowledged the rapidly changing global situation and agreed to maintain close communication in responding to economic ripple effects stemming from developments in West Asia. This reflects the shared recognition of the importance of coordinated responses to regional instability and its impact on global markets.





The meeting was part of Jaishankar’s two-day high-level visit to South Korea, which followed his diplomatic engagements in Mongolia. Upon arrival in Seoul, Jaishankar met Cho Hyun and reaffirmed the commitment to expand cooperation across multiple sectors, including defence, shipbuilding, clean energy, technology, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. Opportunities in emerging areas such as start-ups, fintech, and multilateral platforms were also discussed.





Jaishankar expressed satisfaction with the meeting, noting that discussions built upon the outcomes of President Lee Jae-myung’s visit to India earlier in April. During that visit, Prime Minister Modi and President Lee agreed on a Joint Strategic Vision for 2026–2030 to strengthen the India–ROK Special Strategic Partnership.





PM Modi had also announced the launch of the India-Korea Friendship Festival in 2028 to celebrate shared heritage, referencing the historical connection between Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya and King Kim Suro of Korea, as well as the popularity of K-pop and K-dramas in India.





The ministers agreed to continue their dialogue at the Jeju Forum, where Jaishankar is scheduled to participate. Cho expressed anticipation for Jaishankar’s insights on bilateral relations and the international landscape, underscoring the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement.





The meeting reinforced the trajectory of India–South Korea relations, which are increasingly characterised by comprehensive cooperation in strategic industries, defence, technology, and cultural exchange. The emphasis on business facilitation, geopolitical coordination, and shared heritage highlights the multidimensional nature of the partnership.





ANI







