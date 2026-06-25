



External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, presently on a two-day official visit to the Republic of Korea, held a high-level strategic dialogue in Seoul with Wi Sung-lac, Director of the Office of National Security.





The meeting was a critical element of Jaishankar’s broader diplomatic outreach, designed to align Indian and South Korean perspectives on the increasingly complex international landscape.





In a post on X, Jaishankar confirmed that the dialogue centred on an exchange of strategic assessments regarding global developments and the evolving geopolitical climate in the Indo-Pacific.





Both sides emphasised their shared interest in maintaining a stable, rules-based order in the region. The discussions underscored the necessity of close coordination between New Delhi and Seoul in navigating the shifting dynamics of the Indo-Pacific.





Jaishankar wrote, “Glad to meet Wi Sung-lac, Director of National Security of the ROK, this evening. Had a useful exchange of strategic assessments on global developments and the Indo-Pacific.”





This engagement followed earlier talks the same day between Jaishankar and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun. Those discussions focused on operationalising commitments made during President Lee Jae-myung’s landmark state visit to India in April 2026.





During that summit, both nations agreed on a Joint Strategic Vision for implementing and expanding the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership over the next five years, from 2026 to 2030.





Following his meeting with Jaishankar, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun emphasised the significant momentum driving relations between South Korea and India. He reflected on a three-hour engagement with Jaishankar, which extended through lunch, and highlighted tangible progress since President Lee’s state visit.





Cho stated that the April summit provided the momentum to elevate bilateral relations to a new level. He noted that both sides had assessed swift progress on follow-up measures in trade, investment, and finance, and discussed ways to advance them further.





He affirmed that the focal point of the current bilateral agenda is improved support for business interests in both nations. Cho expressed appreciation for the Indian government’s proactive approach, pointing out that the Prime Minister’s Office of India is hosting “Korea Week” this week, fulfilling Prime Minister Modi’s promise to directly address challenges faced by Korean businesses in India.





In a reciprocal gesture, Cho confirmed that South Korea will soon host a similar dialogue for Indian companies operating in Korea.





The ministers also used their extended session to address broader geopolitical and economic concerns amid tensions in West Asia.





Cho explained that over lunch, he and Jaishankar engaged in an in-depth discussion on the rapidly changing global situation. Both countries agreed to maintain close communication in responding to the economic ripple effects stemming from developments in the Middle East.





The two leaders are scheduled to continue their diplomatic dialogue at the Jeju Forum on Thursday. Looking ahead, Cho expressed anticipation, stating that he looked forward to Jaishankar’s sharp perspective and profound insights on bilateral relations and the international landscape.





Jaishankar’s visit will conclude on 25 June with his participation in the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity, where he is slated to deliver the keynote address.





This round of high-level meetings has underscored India’s proactive approach to its “Act East” policy, positioning the India-ROK partnership as a pivotal pillar of stability and growth in the Indo-Pacific region.





ANI







