



The crash of a Taiwanese Air Force T-34 trainer aircraft during a simulated engine failure exercise has resulted in the deaths of two experienced pilots, both lieutenant colonels aged 41 and 45.





The incident occurred at 8:08 am local time on Tuesday, 2 June 2026, at the northern end of the runway at Gangshan Air Base in Kaohsiung, Taiwan’s southern port city.





The aircraft had taken off around 20 minutes earlier, and according to the air force’s inspector general, Major General Chiang Yi-cheng, there were no abnormal radio communications or reported technical issues before the crash. This has raised questions about the sudden nature of the accident, which unfolded without prior warning.





The air force confirmed that the training flights on T-34 aircraft have been suspended pending investigation. A task force has been established to determine the cause of the crash, which occurred during a routine training exercise designed to simulate engine failure.





The T-34, a single-engine propeller aircraft manufactured by Beechcraft, has been in service with Taiwan’s air force since 1984 and is used as a primary trainer for pilot instruction. Despite its long service history, the crash has renewed scrutiny of the ageing fleet and its suitability for modern training requirements.





President Lai Ching-te expressed his condolences, describing himself as “deeply saddened” by the loss of life. He praised the pilots as “heroic” and thanked them for their sacrifice and dedication to Taiwan’s defence.





His remarks underscored the gravity of the incident, which has shaken the air force and highlighted the risks inherent in military aviation training. The president’s statement also sought to reassure the public of the government’s commitment to supporting the armed forces during this difficult time.





This tragedy follows another serious incident earlier in the year, when an F-16 fighter jet crashed into the sea off eastern Taiwan during a routine training mission in January. The pilot of that aircraft is believed to have ejected but has not been found, adding to concerns about operational safety and the challenges faced by Taiwan’s air force in maintaining readiness.





Together, these accidents illustrate the pressures on Taiwan’s military aviation sector, which must balance intensive training demands with the limitations of ageing platforms.





The suspension of T-34 training flights is expected to impact pilot training schedules, though the air force has not yet indicated how long the grounding will last.





The investigation will focus on mechanical reliability, training protocols, and whether systemic issues contributed to the crash. With Taiwan’s defence forces under constant pressure due to regional tensions, the loss of two senior officers is a significant blow, both operationally and symbolically.





Agencies







