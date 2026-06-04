



India’s first privately-operated defence MRO hub for the Lockheed Martin C-130J is on track for commissioning by December 2026 near Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore, with the first aircraft scheduled to arrive for heavy maintenance and avionics upgrades in early 2027.





The facility will employ over 250 skilled personnel and significantly reduce reliance on overseas centres, cutting turnaround times and operational costs.





The TATA-Lockheed C-130J Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility represents a landmark in India’s aerospace and defence ecosystem. Located adjacent to Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore, the 16-acre site with a built-up area of 15,000 square metres will provide end-to-end heavy maintenance, repair, and avionics upgrade services for the Indian Air Force’s fleet of C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft. Until now, such work had to be carried out at overseas centres, resulting in long downtimes and high costs.





The new hub will allow India to sustain its fleet domestically, ensuring faster turnaround and improved operational readiness.





The project is being executed by TATA Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) in collaboration with Lockheed Martin. TATA Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran personally reviewed the progress of the under-construction facility in June 2026, confirming that the commissioning remains firmly on schedule for the end of December 2026.





He was accompanied by Sukaran Singh, Managing Director of TASL, and senior officials during the inspection. The facility is expected to employ more than 250 highly skilled engineers and technicians, creating a specialised workforce in advanced aerospace maintenance.





The MRO hub is part of a broader expansion of TASL’s defence and aerospace footprint. At its Electronics City facility in Bengaluru, Chandrasekaran reviewed indigenous unmanned aerial vehicle programmes, loitering munitions with extended ranges of several hundred kilometres, and optronics production lines.





TASL’s land mobility division has already supplied over 4,000 multi-axle high-mobility vehicles, including exports to the Royal Moroccan Army and Armenian Armed Forces. Military variants of the Jaguar Land Rover Defender, modified with armour protection and advanced navigation systems, were also showcased, alongside the Advanced Armoured Platform jointly developed with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





At TASL’s Vemagal facility, Chandrasekaran inspected the Airbus H125 helicopter final assembly line for the Indian market, as well as production units for C295 aircraft wiring harnesses, the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), mounted gun systems, and launcher integration programs. These initiatives highlight TASL’s growing role in strengthening India’s defence manufacturing base and export potential.





The C-130J MRO project is particularly significant as it marks the first time India’s private sector will operate a defence-focused heavy maintenance centre. This reflects the increasing role of private industry in supporting India’s armed forces, complementing state-owned enterprises and driving innovation.





The hub will not only reduce dependence on foreign facilities but also foster indigenous expertise in advanced aerospace sustainment, positioning India as a credible regional centre for defence maintenance.





The commissioning of this facility will be a major milestone in India’s defence modernisation journey. By early 2027, the first C-130J aircraft will undergo heavy maintenance and avionics upgrades at the Bangalore site, setting the stage for India to independently sustain one of its most critical military transport platforms.





The project underscores TATA Group’s long-term commitment to building indigenous defence capabilities through advanced manufacturing, engineering, and technology development, while also generating skilled employment and strengthening India’s strategic autonomy.





Agencies







