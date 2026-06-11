



The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday confirmed the deaths of three Indian seafarers in the attack on the vessel MT Settebello.





The identification process of the deceased has been completed, and arrangements are being made to bring their mortal remains back to India at the earliest. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, speaking during an inter‑ministerial briefing on developments in West Asia, stated that the attack on MT Jalveer was carried out by the United States Navy operating in the region.





He clarified that the three ships involved in recent incidents were foreign‑flagged vessels, with two registered under the Palau flag and one under the Guinea flag. None of the vessels were Indian‑owned.





Jaiswal further explained that two of the vessels were under sanctions imposed by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control, while the third was categorised as a non‑compliant ship. He emphasised that despite the foreign registration of these vessels, the presence of Indian crew members made the incidents deeply concerning for India.





The MEA is working to ensure the safe return of the mortal remains of the deceased seafarers and to provide assistance to their families.





Meanwhile, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways reported that no casualties or injuries have been recorded in the maritime security incident involving the bitumen tanker MT Jalveer. The vessel, flagged under Guinea‑Bissau, was carrying 20 Indian seafarers when smoke was detected in the engine room off the coast of Oman near Shinas port.





Evacuation operations commenced promptly, with six crew members still awaiting evacuation at the time of the briefing. The Ministry confirmed that all crew members are safe and that the evacuation process is progressing steadily.





Additional Secretary Mukesh Mangal stated that the Ministry is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, the Indian Navy, and other stakeholders to ensure the safety of the crew.





The incident highlights the ongoing risks faced by Indian seafarers in volatile maritime zones and underscores the importance of international coordination in safeguarding their welfare.





India has consistently raised concerns about the safety of its nationals working on foreign‑flagged vessels in conflict‑prone waters. The latest developments reinforce the need for stronger maritime security frameworks and closer collaboration with international partners to protect Indian seafarers from the fallout of geopolitical tensions in West Asia.





ANI







