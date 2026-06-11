



US President Donald Trump has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing twelve years in office and becoming India’s longest-serving elected premier. Writing on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump referred to Modi as his friend and described him as a “great” prime minister.





He emphasised Modi’s qualities by calling him a “strong, healthy, and wise man” and expressed confidence that he has many more years of “greatness and success” ahead.





This milestone was reached as Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing the record of 4,398 days held by Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first elected prime minister. Modi responded to Trump’s message by thanking him for his wishes and highlighting his commitment to advancing the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which has become a cornerstone of bilateral relations in recent years.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also extended his congratulations, praising Modi for “transforming India” and strengthening India–Israel ties. Netanyahu noted that relations between the two countries had “never been stronger” and commended Modi for helping 250 million Indians escape poverty.





He added that the friendship between the two nations was at its peak and expressed eagerness to meet Modi again soon to continue their cooperation. In his message, Netanyahu said, “We say, ‘Maze Tov’, good luck, my good friend and good luck to India, under your leadership.”





Several other world leaders joined in congratulating Modi on his historic achievement. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and former UK prime minister Rishi Sunak all conveyed their greetings.





Their messages collectively underscored the global recognition of Modi’s leadership and the growing importance of India’s role on the international stage.





The occasion reflects not only Modi’s political longevity but also the consolidation of India’s democratic mandate under his leadership. His twelve-year tenure has been marked by ambitious reforms, a strong emphasis on national security, and efforts to elevate India’s global standing.





The congratulatory messages from leaders across diverse regions highlight the extent to which India’s transformation under Modi has resonated internationally, reinforcing the country’s position as a pivotal global actor.





Agencies







