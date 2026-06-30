



USISPF’s Honorary Senior Advisor Al Mason declared in Washington DC that the India-US relationship has regained “historic momentum,” attributing this revival to the efforts of US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who helped restore ties between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Mason was speaking at the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026, where he recounted how the once celebrated Trump-Modi relationship had entered a difficult phase due to trade disputes, domestic priorities, bureaucratic hurdles, and media noise.





He explained that Sergio Gor played a pivotal role in reconnecting the two leaders. Mason said that President Trump introduced Gor into the storyline to re-establish communication with Prime Minister Modi, describing Gor as an exceptionally talented friend.





According to Mason, Gor conveyed three fundamental truths directly from President Trump to Modi: that Trump respects India’s rise, admires Modi’s leadership, and desires a stronger India-US relationship.





Mason further elaborated that Gor helped President Trump understand India’s transformation under Modi’s leadership. He explained that Gor spoke in Trump’s language of scale, ambition, growth, limitless potential, and the aspirations of 1.5 billion people, thereby contextualising Modi’s vision of a “New India” in terms that resonated with Trump.





The renewed engagement between the two leaders was highlighted by their interaction at the G7 Summit in France. Mason described this as the climax of the revival, noting the handshake, warmth, smiles, and chemistry between Trump and Modi that the world witnessed. He emphasised that this moment symbolised the restoration of trust and partnership.





Looking ahead, Mason pointed to upcoming high-level visits as evidence of the regained momentum. He mentioned that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to visit India this year, while President Trump may visit next year. These developments, he said, are powerful signs of the strengthening relationship.





Ambassador Gor added his own perspective, revealing that Secretary Rubio was profoundly captivated by his maiden official visit to India in May. Gor said Rubio was already actively coordinating a return trip before the end of the year.





He shared an anecdote from the G7 Summit in France, where Modi, Trump, and Rubio interacted in a relaxed and familiar manner. Gor recalled that Modi’s first question to Rubio was about his impressions of Jaipur, which the Secretary described with admiration for its history, colours, and beauty. Rubio reportedly promised Modi that he was seriously considering another visit to India before the year’s end.





This sequence of events underscores the renewed warmth and strategic depth in the India-US relationship, with personal rapport between leaders complementing institutional cooperation. The summit in Washington DC thus marked a significant moment in the trajectory of bilateral ties, reaffirming the importance of trust, respect, and shared ambition in shaping the future of the partnership.





ANI







