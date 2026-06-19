



Punjab Police have apprehended two wanted operatives linked to the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) following their deportation from Malaysia.





The arrests took place at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, where Gurwinder Singh of Ambala and Manjeet Singh of Patiala were taken into custody upon arrival. They were subsequently transferred to Punjab for further investigation.





The deportation was secured through close cooperation between Punjab Police, central agencies, and the Royal Malaysia Police. Both individuals were identified as key Malaysia-based nodes of a KZF-backed terror module that had been actively targeting critical railway infrastructure in Punjab, including the Dedicated Freight Corridor lines.





Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed their involvement in orchestrating attacks designed to disrupt vital transport networks.





Earlier this year, Punjab Police successfully dismantled the terror module responsible for the 23 January improvised explosive device (IED) blast on the Railway Freight Corridor line near Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.





The same group was also behind an attempted explosion on the corridor near Shambhu in Patiala on 27 April. During those operations, four accused were arrested and a significant cache of militant hardware was recovered, including a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, IEDs, RDX, hand grenades, and high-end pistols with ammunition.





Investigations revealed that the conspiracy was transnational in nature, with handlers and financial facilitators operating from Malaysia. Gurwinder and Manjeet were instrumental in channelling terror funds through offshore accounts to KZF operatives in Punjab.





These funds were used to plan and execute terrorist attacks aimed at disturbing peace and public order in the state. Their role highlights the increasing reliance of Khalistani groups on overseas financial and logistical support networks.





Both accused were produced before the competent court in Patiala on 18 June and remanded to police custody for further interrogation. Investigations are ongoing to unravel the broader network and identify all individuals involved in the conspiracy.





Authorities are focusing on tracing the financial channels and communication links that connected the operatives in Malaysia with their counterparts in Punjab.





The case underscores the persistent threat posed by Khalistani extremist organisations such as the KZF, which continue to exploit foreign safe havens to coordinate attacks against Indian infrastructure.





It also highlights the importance of international cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts, with Malaysia’s assistance proving crucial in neutralising this module. Punjab Police remain committed to dismantling such networks and safeguarding critical infrastructure across the state.





PTI







