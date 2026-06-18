



Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, in New Delhi today for a high-level dialogue on the trajectory of the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.





The meeting was aimed at fortifying the bilateral security architecture and addressing common threats in an evolving global landscape.





The discussions underscored the shared commitment of both nations to tackle transnational challenges. According to the Home Minister’s office, the dialogue focused on enhancing intelligence sharing and operational cooperation to combat terrorism, which remains a shared priority for both New Delhi and Washington.





The talks also explored the development of a more robust framework to disrupt illicit drug trafficking networks that threaten regional stability and public safety.





Reflecting on the importance of the meeting, Amit Shah emphasised the role of the current administration’s vision in fostering deeper ties. In a post on X, he stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is firmly committed to advancing the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and ensuring that the people of both nations benefit from the bilateral relationship. He highlighted counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics as key areas of cooperation.





Ambassador Gor echoed these sentiments in his own post on X, noting that the discussions revolved around protecting people from narcotics and illicit drugs, securing borders, and jointly bringing criminals to justice in both nations. He described the meeting with Amit Shah as excellent and fruitful, stressing the importance of collaboration in combating terrorism and shielding populations from transnational threats.





The timing of Gor’s meeting with Amit Shah was significant, as it came shortly after his arrival in India from the G7 Summit in Evian, France. During the summit, Gor shared a photograph with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, describing the meeting as fruitful and noting “lots of positive outcomes between the United States and India.”





India and the United States held wide-ranging discussions during the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.





Gor highlighted that the two leaders engaged in substantive talks on trade, regional security, and deepening economic partnership.





The Ministry of External Affairs later announced that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer would visit India as part of the ongoing negotiations towards an interim bilateral trade agreement.





The meeting between Amit Shah and Sergio Gor thus reinforced the momentum generated at the G7 Summit, linking security cooperation with broader strategic and economic engagement.





It reflected the determination of both nations to strengthen their partnership across multiple domains, ensuring that bilateral ties continue to evolve in response to global challenges.





ANI







