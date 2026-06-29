



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the Unified Payments Interface system will be operational in Seychelles by the end of the year. He made this statement during a special briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing state visit to the island nation.





He explained that while India and Seychelles do not yet share a comprehensive economic partnership, they do enjoy a substantive and meaningful relationship. He highlighted the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme, noting that Seychelles makes considerable use of its training opportunities, with around ninety slots annually across diverse sectors.





On the matter of UPI, Misri confirmed that the target is to have the system functioning by year-end. He added that discussions have taken place regarding a potential comprehensive economic partnership, observing that although bilateral trade is not very large at present, exploring such an arrangement would make sense given the importance of specific economic activities to Seychelles’ economy.





He emphasised that while no formal designation exists yet, the achievements of the current visit already mark the partnership as highly substantive.





Prime Minister Modi and President Patrick Herminie held official talks on Sunday, covering the full spectrum of bilateral relations. They agreed to strengthen cooperation in health, education, capacity building, digital transformation, sustainable development, social infrastructure, renewable energy, maritime security and defence.





They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, particularly challenges in the Indian Ocean such as illegal fishing, drug trafficking and piracy.





Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress of projects under the Special Economic Package announced by India.





Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to supporting Seychelles’ development priorities and to deepening the enduring partnership between the two nations.





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi met Bernard Georges, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Seychelles. In a post on X, he described the meeting as positive, noting that they discussed issues related to the Seychelles–EU partnership. He expressed gratitude for Georges’ warm remarks following his budget address, and observed that the Seychelles–EU relationship rests on a solid foundation across multiple sectors of society.





This visit underscores India’s growing engagement with Seychelles, combining strategic maritime cooperation with digital transformation initiatives such as UPI integration. It reflects India’s broader vision of strengthening partnerships across the Indian Ocean region, while supporting Seychelles in its pursuit of sustainable development and enhanced connectivity.





ANI







