



The United States and Iran have agreed to bury the hatchet and will meet in Doha on Tuesday to address their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz.





A senior American official confirmed that both sides had decided to halt all kinetic activity, using the military term for strikes and attacks.





Another official added that both parties would stand down for now and that vessels could move freely as technical talks continue. A third source with knowledge of the matter also confirmed the planned meeting.





The fragile ceasefire, which has been in place for just eleven days, remains precarious. President Donald Trump has threatened to restart the war and “finish the job” if Iran fails to comply with the terms of the agreement. This warning underscores the uncertainty surrounding the peace process and the risk of renewed hostilities.





Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Sunday that Tehran has the exclusive right to manage traffic in the Strait of Hormuz under the preliminary peace deal. This claim directly contradicts American arguments that navigation must remain unimpeded in the international waterway.





Iran’s assertion of authority followed a series of tit-for-tat strikes with the United States, which began when Iran attacked a ship attempting to cross the strait by hugging the coast of Oman. Tehran has insisted that ships follow a separate course along its coastline and has warned against using alternative routes.





According to the Wall Street Journal, the deal signed by President Trump earlier in June assigns responsibility for opening the strait to Iran. The agreement stipulates that “the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels.”





It further states that Iran, in consultation with other regional actors, will determine the future administration and maritime services of the strait. This provision effectively grants Tehran a central role in managing one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, though Washington continues to argue that freedom of navigation must be preserved.





The upcoming Doha meeting will therefore be crucial in determining whether the ceasefire can be stabilised and whether both sides can reconcile their conflicting interpretations of the agreement.





The stakes are high, as the Strait of Hormuz remains a vital artery for global oil and gas shipments, and any disruption could have significant consequences for international energy markets and regional security.





ANI







