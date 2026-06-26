



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has extended his best wishes to Dinesh Trivedi as he formally assumes his new responsibilities as India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh. Ambassador Gor, who also serves as the US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, expressed his enthusiasm for future collaboration in a message on social media, noting that he looks forward to working closely with Trivedi in his new role.





His remarks underscore Washington’s interest in strengthening trilateral cooperation in South Asia, particularly at a time when India and Bangladesh are seeking to deepen ties across multiple strategic sectors.





On Thursday, Dinesh Trivedi presented his credentials to President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban presidential palace in Dhaka. The ceremony included a guard of honour, after which the President welcomed him and expressed hope that his tenure would contribute to furthering bilateral relations.





This formal presentation marked the culmination of Trivedi’s appointment process, which began with the Ministry of External Affairs announcing his posting on 27 April and his receipt of Letters of Credence from President Droupadi Murmu on 5 June.





The Ministry of Home Affairs has accorded Trivedi a ceremonial status equivalent to that of a Union Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence. An official memorandum clarified that this status is personal to him and applies only to ceremonial functions, without altering the existing order of precedence. This rare distinction highlights the importance attached to his appointment.





Following the credential ceremony, Trivedi was scheduled to inspect visa operations at the Indian Visa Application Centre in Jamuna Future Park and interact briefly with the media. His arrival in Dhaka on 12 June via the Petrapole-Benapole land border had already signalled the beginning of his mission, succeeding Pranay Kumar Verma, who served as High Commissioner for four years until May.





Ahead of assuming his duties, Trivedi visited Netaji Bhavan in Kolkata, where he emphasised that India and Bangladesh would continue to strengthen their ties based on shared aspirations, democratic values, and people-to-people connections.





Trivedi’s appointment carries political weight given his extensive background. A veteran politician, he previously served as Union Minister for Railways and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare in the Manmohan Singh government.





He represented West Bengal in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, winning election from Barrackpore between 2009 and 2019.





His legislative contributions earned him the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award for 2016–17, and he chaired several parliamentary forums, including the Indo-European Union Parliamentary Forum. In 2021, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after resigning from the All India Trinamool Congress.





This diplomatic posting comes at a crucial juncture in India-Bangladesh relations. Dhaka under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is steering ties towards a pragmatic, interest-driven partnership, while New Delhi views Bangladesh as a vital neighbour for regional stability, connectivity, and maritime security in the Bay of Bengal.





Trivedi’s political stature and administrative experience are expected to lend weight to India’s diplomatic outreach, reinforcing cooperation in defence, trade, and people-to-people exchanges.





His appointment also reflects India’s emphasis on deploying seasoned political figures to key diplomatic positions in its neighbourhood, signalling the strategic importance of Bangladesh in India’s foreign policy calculus.





ANI







