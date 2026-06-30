



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has said that the United States would “love to have” Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the country again, noting that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had extended an invitation during his recent trip to India.





Speaking on the sidelines of the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026 in Washington DC, Gor expressed confidence that the interim India-US trade agreement would be concluded “sooner rather than later.” He emphasised that President Donald Trump remains closely engaged on bilateral ties and highlighted the importance of institutionalising regular Quad ministerial meetings.





Reflecting on his recent interaction with President Trump, Gor explained that much of their conversation was personal, given his decade-long association with the President. However, he also briefed Trump on his visits to India and the growing trade relations between the two nations. Gor noted that businesses are increasingly active on both sides, with companies expanding across borders every week, creating a mutually beneficial dynamic.





On the ongoing negotiations over the interim trade deal, Gor underscored the complexity of the process. He pointed out that United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer enjoys the President’s full confidence and is leading the effort to finalise the agreement.





Gor remarked that the deal involves thousands of items between the two nations, making it a highly technical and legal undertaking. He stressed that the progress achieved so far is a positive sign for the relationship and expressed hope that the agreement would be wrapped up in the near future.





When asked about the possibility of President Trump visiting India, Gor clarified that such a visit would not take place during the midterm elections. He suggested that it could happen next year, adding that the United States would “love to make that happen sooner rather than later.”





On Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States, Gor confirmed that Secretary Rubio had extended an invitation and reiterated, “We love to have him back here.” He also noted that Modi is expected to travel to the US in December for the G20 Summit.





Turning to the Quad, Gor commented on the upcoming meeting in the Philippines. He explained that the discussions would build upon the outcomes of the New Delhi meeting, which included maritime options in Fiji and other locations. He emphasised that Pacific security is vital to all four nations and expressed the desire to make Quad ministerial meetings a regular occurrence rather than sporadic events.





Earlier, on 23 May, Gor had announced that Secretary Rubio extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi on behalf of President Trump to visit the White House. The invitation was made during Rubio’s state visit to India from 23 to 26 May.





The upcoming G20 Miami Summit, scheduled for 14–15 December 2026, will be hosted at the Trump National Doral Miami resort in Florida. This will mark the first time since 2009 that the United States has hosted the leaders’ summit, underscoring the significance of Modi’s expected visit.





ANI







