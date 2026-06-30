



US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is travelling to Doha, Qatar, as part of the latest diplomatic manoeuvres between Washington and Tehran. According to reports citing US officials, Witkoff is en route to the Qatari capital, though it remains unclear whether he is accompanied by Jared Kushner, Senior Adviser and son-in-law of President Donald Trump.





The deployment underscores the White House’s determination to press forward with high-stakes talks despite the uncertainty surrounding Iran’s willingness to engage.





Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that Tehran will honour its commitments if the United States reciprocates, while warning that Iran will respond firmly to threats.





In a post on X, Pezeshkian emphasised that mutual understanding must be reciprocal, declaring that Iran’s approach to baseless threats is grounded in rationality and human dignity, but also in decisive defence when required. His remarks, though not directly naming President Trump, were clearly aimed at Washington’s rhetoric.





President Trump announced on Monday that diplomatic talks with Iran would take place in Doha on Tuesday, describing the encounter as “perhaps important.” He reiterated America’s uncompromising stance on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, stressing that denuclearisation remains the baseline objective.





Speaking at the White House, Trump expressed confidence in the US position, noting that global oil prices had stabilised following recent maritime clashes in the Strait of Hormuz. He added that Iran had requested the meeting, a claim later confirmed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.





The American delegation is being led by Witkoff and Kushner, dispatched to Doha to represent Washington’s interests. However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry has firmly denied that any negotiations are scheduled with US representatives. Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei clarified that while an Iranian delegation is travelling to Qatar, its agenda is unrelated to the American officials.





He explained that the visit is focused on implementing specific provisions of an existing Memorandum of Understanding, particularly Article 11, and insisted that formal negotiations for a final agreement have not yet begun. Baghaei stressed that the initiation of talks depends on the implementation of several key articles of the MoU.





This divergence highlights the contrasting narratives emerging from Washington and Tehran. While the US portrays the Doha meeting as a breakthrough moment, Iran remains cautious, wary of appearing to negotiate under pressure.





The recent military escalation in the Strait of Hormuz has added urgency to the diplomatic push, with Washington eager to demonstrate deterrence and Tehran determined to avoid concessions. Despite the public denials, back-channel communications remain active, with Qatar continuing to play a pivotal role as mediator between the two sides.





The situation reflects the fragile balance of diplomacy in the region. On one hand, Washington seeks to project strength and progress, while on the other, Tehran insists on conditionality and adherence to its defined red lines.





The coming days in Doha will reveal whether the two adversaries can move beyond rhetoric and towards substantive engagement, or whether the gulf between their positions remains too wide to bridge.





ANI







