



The United States has formally expanded its list of Chinese companies accused of supporting Beijing’s military, adding major firms such as Alibaba, Baidu, BYD, CXMT, YMTC, WuXi AppTec, RoboSense, and Unitree, according to a communique by the Pentagon.





This update, released just weeks after President Donald Trump’s summit with Xi Jinping, underscores Washington’s growing concerns about China’s military‑civil fusion strategy and its reliance on leading technology firms.





The Pentagon’s updated list, known as the 1260H or CMC list, replaces the version from early 2025 and mirrors the withdrawn February 2026 draft, with the notable inclusion of China’s top memory chipmakers CXMT and YMTC.





Their addition reflects pressure from US lawmakers who criticised their earlier removal, arguing that these companies play a critical role in advancing China’s semiconductor capabilities and military applications. The list now encompasses 188 entities, highlighting the breadth of Washington’s scrutiny of Chinese firms operating directly or indirectly in the United States.





Among the most prominent names are Alibaba, China’s e‑commerce giant, Baidu, its leading internet search provider, and BYD, a major automaker and battery producer. These firms are accused of contributing to Beijing’s military‑civil fusion framework, which integrates civilian technology into military development. The Pentagon’s designation means these companies are considered part of China’s defence industrial base, raising the possibility of further restrictions on their operations in the US.





The update also includes WuXi AppTec, a biotech firm, and robotics companies RoboSense Technology Co Ltd and Unitree, both of which specialise in AI‑driven robotics. Unitree, in particular, has drawn attention after Nvidia announced on 1 June 2026 that it would collaborate with the company to build robots for researchers. This partnership has sparked debate in Washington, as it highlights the complex interdependence between US and Chinese technology firms even amid rising geopolitical tensions.





The Pentagon’s filing noted that some companies were removed from the list, including two entities owned by China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC). However, China BlueChemical Limited, a CNOOC subsidiary, was added, with officials stressing that CNOOC remains directly controlled by the Chinese government.





The Department of Defence clarified that removals do not necessarily mean a company is free of military links; in some cases, firms are excluded because they no longer operate in the US or have undergone name changes.





China’s embassy in Washington responded by condemning the move, stating that Beijing opposes “discriminatory lists” targeting Chinese companies. The embassy insisted that Chinese firms comply with local laws and regulations and urged the US to create a fair and non‑discriminatory environment for business. This reaction reflects Beijing’s broader stance that Washington’s measures are politically motivated and aimed at undermining China’s technological rise.





The timing of the announcement is significant, coming less than a month after Trump’s visit to Beijing, where he and Xi Jinping sought to maintain a fragile truce in the ongoing trade war. The updated list signals that despite diplomatic overtures, Washington remains determined to confront China’s military‑civil fusion strategy and restrict access to US markets for firms deemed complicit.





Analysts suggest that the inclusion of leading technology companies could further strain bilateral relations, particularly as both nations compete for dominance in critical sectors such as semiconductors, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence.





Agencies







