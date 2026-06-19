



The United States has formally lifted its naval blockade on Iranian ports as part of the newly signed peace agreement, allowing oil shipments to surge through the Strait of Hormuz at levels unseen since the war began.





Vice President JD Vance confirmed that more than a dozen vessels have already passed, while President Trump’s deal with Tehran includes uranium dilution and sanctions relief.





The announcement was made by Vice President JD Vance during a White House briefing. He stated that the US Navy has ceased enforcement of the blockade, permitting over a dozen ships to access Iranian ports.





This marks the most significant flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz since the outbreak of hostilities, with reports indicating that more than 12.5 million barrels of oil transited the waterway in a single day.





President Donald Trump has signed an agreement with Iran that requires Tehran to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. In return, Washington has waived sanctions, enabling Iran to freely sell its oil. This concession is seen as a major step towards stabilising global energy markets, which had been severely disrupted by the blockade and conflict.





The US Central Command confirmed that all blockade enforcement operations have ceased. However, American naval ships will remain stationed in the region to ensure compliance with the agreement. This presence is intended to guarantee that both sides adhere to the terms of the ceasefire and the broader peace framework.





Iran has reopened the Strait of Hormuz, committing to allow commercial vessels safe passage. For the next 60 days, ships will transit without charges, though Tehran has suggested that future service fees may be introduced in coordination with Oman and other Gulf states. Mines laid during the conflict are still being cleared, raising concerns about full restoration of shipping activity.





Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has endorsed the deal, though he emphasised that negotiations do not mean accepting American positions. His approval signals a cautious but significant step towards de-escalation. The agreement was signed digitally by Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, with Vice President Vance and Iranian negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf playing key roles in its execution.





Domestically, the deal has faced criticism from some Republicans who argue that concessions to Iran are excessive. Vice President Vance pushed back strongly, urging critics to trust the President’s judgement.





He insisted that the agreement is beneficial to the American people and highlighted the administration’s responsibility to explain its merits to the public. He described the deal as an “excellent thing” for the United States, stressing that it restores energy flows and strengthens America’s negotiating posture.





Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth criticised NATO allies, announcing a six-month Pentagon review of US forces in Europe. He warned that the future of American deployments would depend on how quickly European nations assume responsibility for their own security. This statement underscores broader tensions within the alliance, even as Washington seeks to consolidate gains from the Iran deal.





The reopening of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is expected to ease global oil prices, though lingering security risks may prevent a full recovery. The agreement also extends to Lebanon, requiring cooperation from Israel, which remains a contentious issue. Analysts note that while the deal halts hostilities and restarts nuclear talks, many thorny issues remain unresolved.





Agencies







