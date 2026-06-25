



Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez declared a state of emergency after Venezuela was struck by two powerful earthquakes on Wednesday evening, with authorities confirming fatalities and rescue operations underway across affected regions.





In a televised address, Rodriguez expressed condolences to families who had lost loved ones, though she did not specify the number of deaths. She emphasised that emergency response teams had been deployed to search for survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings and damaged structures.





The Venezuelan capital, Caracas, was shaken by two consecutive earthquakes that struck the same area, causing widespread destruction. According to the United States Geological Survey, the first tremor of magnitude 7.2 struck near San Felipe, approximately 284 kilometres west of Caracas, at 22:04 GMT.





Almost immediately afterwards, a second quake of magnitude 7.5 hit near Yumare, about 293 kilometres west of the capital. The USGS warned that high casualties and extensive damage were probable, estimating that the death toll could range between 10,000 and 1,00,000.





Rodriguez also posted on X, stating that she would shortly address Venezuelans to provide updates on the situation. The National Center for Seismology reported that the earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 15 kilometres, releasing details of its magnitude, coordinates, and timing. In its post, the NCS noted a magnitude of 6.8 at 03:34 IST, with the epicentre located in Venezuela.





The United States Embassy in Caracas announced that it was closely monitoring the aftermath of the disaster. In its advisory, the embassy urged American citizens in Venezuela to avoid damaged areas, refrain from entering unsafe buildings, and monitor local media for updates while seeking secure shelter. It also directed citizens to register with the State Department’s STEP programme for safety guidance.





Expressions of solidarity poured in from international leaders and figures. US Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar offered prayers for Venezuelan families, calling for strength and divine protection for rescuers working to save lives. El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele extended solidarity and prayers, assuring Venezuelans of his country’s support during this difficult time.





Venezuelan opposition politician Edmundo Gonzalez highlighted the significant damage caused by the consecutive earthquakes, noting collapsed structures and panic in the streets, while lamenting the communication difficulties faced by Venezuelans abroad due to restrictions. Nobel laureate Maria Corina Machado also conveyed heartfelt prayers, urging strength, serenity, and solidarity among Venezuelans, and emphasising unity in the face of adversity.





The earthquakes have triggered widespread panic and destruction, with collapsed buildings reported across Caracas and surrounding regions. Rescue operations are ongoing, with emergency teams racing against time to locate survivors.





The shallow depth of the tremors has intensified their impact, raising fears of further aftershocks. International monitoring agencies continue to assess the scale of devastation, while humanitarian organisations prepare to mobilise aid.





The disaster underscores Venezuela’s vulnerability to seismic activity, with the government now facing the challenge of coordinating relief efforts amidst already strained national resources.





ANI







