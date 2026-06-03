



Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a five-day working visit aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties between India and Venezuela.





The Ministry of External Affairs welcomed her arrival, noting that the visit would provide an opportunity to consolidate cooperation and build on the momentum in the partnership between the two countries. In a message on X, the MEA emphasised that the visit would deepen relations and expand collaboration across multiple sectors. Rodriguez is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The Ministry of External Affairs welcomed her arrival with a message on X, noting that the visit would provide an opportunity to consolidate cooperation and build on the momentum in the partnership between the two nations.





The MEA emphasised that the visit would deepen relations and reinforce the traditionally warm ties rooted in energy cooperation and shared commitment to the Global South.





During her stay from 3 to 7 June, Rodríguez will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior Indian leaders, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Her engagements will begin on 4 June with a meeting with Jaishankar, followed by official talks with the Prime Minister at Hyderabad House.





She will also pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, underscoring the symbolic importance of her visit. The Venezuelan leader is accompanied by a high‑level delegation comprising ministers of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Finance, Science and Technology, Communication and Information, and Transportation, reflecting the breadth of areas targeted for cooperation.





Rodríguez was initially scheduled to participate in the International Big Cat Alliance Summit on 1 June, which was later deferred. Instead, she is now undertaking a formal working visit with a comprehensive agenda.





The MEA confirmed that the high‑level discussions will review the entire spectrum of India‑Venezuela relations and explore avenues to deepen cooperation in energy security, trade and investment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation, and renewable energy.





The delegation will also undertake site visits connected to India’s energy, pharmaceutical, and automotive sectors to better understand industrial capabilities and identify new opportunities for collaboration.





Economic engagement forms a central pillar of the visit. Bilateral trade between India and Venezuela stood at USD 678.94 million in FY 2025‑26, with Venezuela emerging as the third‑largest supplier of crude oil to India in May 2026.





The MEA highlighted existing partnerships such as ONGC Videsh Limited’s joint venture with Corporación Venezolana del Petróleo, alongside growing cooperation in pharmaceuticals, AYUSH, digital solutions, and cultural exchange initiatives. These partnerships underscore the expanding scope of bilateral relations beyond energy into health, technology, and cultural domains.





Rodríguez’s visit also carries historical significance, as she has previously visited India in multiple capacities. She came as Foreign Minister in 2015 and as Vice President in 2019, 2023, 2024, and 2025.





This marks her sixth visit to India, now in her current capacity as Acting President, reflecting the continuity and depth of engagement between the two countries.





The MEA reiterated that India and Venezuela continue to enjoy strong and friendly relations supported by expanding cooperation across energy, trade, health, and development partnerships, with this visit expected to further enhance engagement and strategic alignment.





ANI







