



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will be in New Delhi on 22–23 June to attend the 16th BRICS National Security Advisors meeting at the invitation of NSA Ajit Doval.





His visit comes at a crucial time, with India holding the BRICS chairmanship in 2026 and both countries seeking to stabilise ties amid ongoing border talks.





Wang Yi’s participation in the BRICS Security Dialogue highlights China’s intent to strengthen coordination within the expanded 11-member bloc. The meeting will deliberate on global and regional security challenges, ranging from terrorism and cyber threats to territorial disputes and economic stability. It will also prepare the ground for the BRICS Summit scheduled in India this September.





India, as chair, has set the theme of innovation, collaboration and sustainable development. It is emphasising digital connectivity and renewable energy, aiming to amplify the collective voice of developing nations in global governance.





This aligns with New Delhi’s broader strategy of positioning itself as a leader of the Global South and enhancing the resilience of emerging economies.





The timing of the meeting is significant. A recent agreement between the United States and Iran has reshaped regional dynamics, while conflicts in Europe, West Asia and Africa continue to generate instability. BRICS members are keen to forge a common stance on maintaining peace and stability in this volatile environment.





All eleven BRICS members will be represented: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Indonesia. Their top security officials and strategic experts will exchange views on both traditional and non-traditional threats. The agenda includes terrorism, cybersecurity, territorial disputes, economic resilience and reforms in global governance structures.





For India, the meeting is an opportunity to showcase leadership and push for a more equitable international order. It also provides a platform to reinforce its priorities of sustainable development and innovation while strengthening partnerships across the Global South.





Wang Yi’s visit is being closely watched as a potential signal of improving India–China relations. Despite tensions in recent years, dialogue has continued through high-level meetings and confidence-building measures. His presence in New Delhi, after skipping the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting last month due to scheduling conflicts, underscores Beijing’s willingness to engage.





On the sidelines, Wang Yi is expected to meet Ajit Doval to discuss bilateral issues, including the situation along the Line of Actual Control. These talks are vital for restoring trust and ensuring peace along the border. Both sides have been working through the Special Representatives mechanism and other channels to stabilise ties since the disengagement agreement of October 2024.





The meeting also reflects China’s broader diplomatic posture. Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, plays a central role in shaping Beijing’s foreign policy. His engagement in New Delhi signals China’s interest in deepening political and security cooperation within BRICS while balancing its bilateral relations with India.





Ultimately, the BRICS NSA meeting is not just about collective security but also about diplomacy. It offers India and China another chance to rebuild confidence while advancing multilateral cooperation. Whether this visit leads to tangible progress in bilateral ties remains to be seen, but it undoubtedly adds warmth to the diplomatic atmosphere.





Agencies







