



A workshop dedicated to defence procurement, Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), the Technology Perspective Capability Roadmap (TPCR) and testing procedures for MSMEs and start-ups is scheduled to be held at the Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt on 11 and 12 June 2026.





The event is being jointly organised by the Indigenisation Directorate, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) and the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS). Its purpose is to enhance awareness and encourage greater participation of MSMEs and start-ups in the defence ecosystem, thereby strengthening their role in India’s indigenisation drive.





The workshop will serve as an interactive platform for industry representatives to gain insights into defence procurement procedures, indigenisation initiatives, the iDEX framework, testing and certification processes, and the TPCR.





Senior officers and experts from HQ IDS, Service Headquarters, DGQA, iDEX-DIO and other stakeholder organisations will engage with participants during various sessions, ensuring that practical issues faced by industry are addressed through dialogue and dedicated question-and-answer segments.





The inaugural session will feature addresses by Air Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Policy Planning & Force Development), and Maj Gen (Dr) Ashok Kumar (Retd), Director General of CENJOWS.





The first day’s sessions will focus on the Defence Acquisition Procedure, procurement categories, revenue procurement parameters, indigenisation reforms, the SRIJAN portal, import substitution mapping and intellectual property rights. These discussions are expected to provide clarity on the evolving procurement landscape and highlight opportunities for MSMEs and start-ups to contribute more effectively.





On the second day, the emphasis will shift to iDEX initiatives, prototype development, testing and evaluation procedures, certification systems, user trials, environmental testing, and the role of DRDO in research and development.





Technology readiness levels will also be discussed, offering participants a structured understanding of how innovations progress from concept to deployment. A dedicated session on TPCR will provide insights into long-term capability planning, while a panel discussion with venture capitalists will explore funding opportunities for defence start-ups, linking innovation with investment.





The workshop is designed to address practical challenges faced by industry participants, ensuring that they are better equipped to navigate procurement processes and testing requirements.





By fostering closer collaboration between the Defence Forces and Indian industry, the initiative is expected to further strengthen the ongoing efforts towards Atmanirbharta in defence manufacturing.





It also reflects the government’s commitment to integrating MSMEs and start-ups into the national defence framework, ensuring that innovation, self-reliance and operational readiness remain central to India’s defence modernisation agenda.





PIB







