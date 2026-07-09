



According to a report by Afghan International, Pakistan’s military has reported that 42 of its security personnel were killed in a series of clashes across Balochistan and Karachi, while claiming that 54 rebels also lost their lives during the four days of fighting.





The military spokesman, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, directly accused the Afghan Taliban of providing shelter and financial support to armed groups operating inside Pakistan, a charge that Kabul has consistently denied.





At a press conference on Wednesday, Chaudhry stated that three major attacks had taken place in Balochistan and Karachi between 4 and 8 July. He alleged that the Pakistani Taliban were responsible for the assault on the Rangers headquarters in Karachi, where four attackers were involved, three of whom were identified as Afghan citizens.





This incident has heightened Islamabad’s concerns about cross-border rebellion and the role of Afghan nationals in Pakistan’s insurgency.





The first attack was reported on Saturday evening, 4 July, in Babri, Balochistan. According to Chaudhry, Pakistani Taliban fighters attacked local residents, leading to a clash in which four rebels were killed and six others wounded. He said the confrontation underscored the continuing threat posed by insurgents in remote districts of the province.





The second attack occurred on Monday, 6 July, when rebels targeted a police checkpoint in Ziarat. Pakistan’s military confirmed that nine police officers and 15 rebels were killed in the initial fighting. Chaudhry added that the attackers took 18 police officers hostage while retreating.





After security forces surrounded the area, the rebels executed all 18 hostages. In the subsequent operation, a total of 27 police officers and 26 rebels were killed, making it one of the deadliest single incidents in recent years.





On Wednesday, 8 July, the third attack unfolded in the Bela-Winder area of Balochistan. Members of the Baloch Liberation Army ambushed a convoy of security forces. Chaudhry reported that 11 Pakistani soldiers and 14 rebels were killed in the fighting. The BLA has long been active in the region, targeting military convoys and installations as part of its separatist campaign.





Chaudhry insisted that these attacks were not isolated incidents but part of a coordinated campaign involving shared leadership structures and logistical networks between rebel groups. He argued that the Pakistani Taliban, the Baloch insurgents, and other armed factions were working together under a broader umbrella of rebellion, with external support networks sustaining their operations.





The spokesman also endorsed the government’s policy of deporting undocumented Afghan refugees, claiming that rebel organisations opposed the move because it disrupted their support bases. Pakistani officials have repeatedly linked refugee settlements to insurgent activity, though humanitarian organisations have warned of the risks of mass deportations.





The recent escalation highlights the fragile security situation in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan, where separatist groups have intensified their attacks. The military’s accusations against the Afghan Taliban reflect growing tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, with Pakistan demanding stronger action against cross-border attacks.





The Afghan Taliban, however, continue to deny any involvement, insisting that they do not interfere in Pakistan’s internal affairs.





Agencies







