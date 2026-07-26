



Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, undertook a MiG-29KUB sortie from INS Vikramaditya on the sidelines of the commissioning of INS Malvan. The Indian Air Force confirmed the development in a post on social media, noting that the flight was part of his visit to the aircraft carrier.





During his time aboard INS Vikramaditya, the Chief of the Air Staff interacted with the ship’s leadership, key functionaries and sailors. His engagement with the crew highlighted the importance of direct communication and operational familiarity between the services.





The MiG-29KUB sortie was a symbolic reaffirmation of enduring jointmanship between the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. It underscored the operational synergy that has been steadily cultivated to enhance interoperability across domains.





The exercise demonstrated the collective capability of the two services to safeguard India’s maritime interests. By flying from the Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, the Air Chief Marshal reinforced the shared responsibility of the armed forces in securing the nation’s strategic frontiers.





The MiG-29KUB, a twin-seat variant of the MiG-29K carrier-borne fighter, is central to the Navy’s air wing operations. Its deployment from INS Vikramaditya represents a critical element of India’s maritime strike and defence posture. The sortie by the Air Chief Marshal symbolised confidence in the platform and its role in joint operations.





INS Vikramaditya, India’s sole operational aircraft carrier, remains a cornerstone of the Navy’s power projection capability. The carrier has been pivotal in enhancing India’s presence in the Indian Ocean Region, supporting exercises and deployments that strengthen maritime security.





The commissioning of INS Malvan, an Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, provided the backdrop for this demonstration of jointness. The event itself marked another milestone in India’s indigenous shipbuilding program, reflecting the Navy’s steady progress in self-reliance.





The Air Chief Marshal’s sortie added a powerful dimension to the occasion, linking naval modernisation with air force interoperability. It highlighted the growing emphasis on integrated operations, a theme repeatedly stressed by senior military leadership in recent years.





The interaction aboard INS Vikramaditya also reinforced the message that future conflicts will demand seamless cooperation between services. The sortie was not only a symbolic gesture but also a practical demonstration of the armed forces’ readiness to operate jointly in complex maritime environments.





ANI







