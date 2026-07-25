



All 28 Indian crew members aboard the Mozambique‑flagged LPG tanker DISHA are confirmed safe after the vessel came under attack in Iranian territorial waters near the Strait of Hormuz. The Indian Embassy in Tehran has maintained close contact with local authorities and continues to monitor the situation.





The Embassy of India in Tehran issued an official statement acknowledging the incident involving the LPG tanker DISHA (IMO No. 8818219). It confirmed that all 28 Indian crew members are unharmed and that diplomatic officials remain in active communication with relevant Iranian authorities. The Embassy emphasised that the safety of Indian nationals remains its foremost priority.





The statement did not disclose the nature of the attack or the extent of damage to the vessel. However, maritime radio recordings reported by international agencies suggested that the tanker may have been struck by unknown missiles while transiting Iranian waters.





A distress call attributed to the vessel indicated urgent need for assistance, though the Embassy’s confirmation of crew safety has provided reassurance.





The incident comes amid escalating hostilities in the Gulf region. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, speaking at the 21st East Asia Summit in Manila, reiterated India’s firm position that attacks on seafarers, civilian shipping, or maritime infrastructure are unacceptable under any circumstances. He stressed that international waterways must remain safe and unimpeded in line with international law.





India’s Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) had already issued a precautionary advisory on 17 July. The circular directed ship owners, managers, and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) companies to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on voyages through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders. The advisory highlighted that the safety, security, and welfare of Indian seafarers are central to its mandate.





The DGMA advisory cited recent attacks on merchant vessels including Mombasa B, Al Bahyah, GFS Galaxy, MT WEDYAN, and AL REKAYYAT. These incidents, some resulting in casualties among Indian nationals, have significantly increased risks for seafarers operating in the Persian Gulf. The Directorate emphasised the need for enhanced precautionary measures to safeguard Indian crew members.





The Forward Seamen’s Union of India also expressed concern, noting that Indian nationals constitute a substantial portion of the global maritime workforce. The Union urged shipping companies to heed government advisories and prioritise crew safety over commercial imperatives.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, handling nearly 20 per cent of global energy shipments. Repeated attacks on vessels in this corridor have disrupted trade flows and heightened anxiety among shipping operators.





The latest incident involving DISHA underscores the vulnerability of Indian seafarers in conflict‑affected waters.





India has consistently opposed military targeting of commercial shipping and has called for dialogue and diplomacy to restore stability. The government continues to coordinate with missions abroad, the Indian Navy, and seafarer organisations to ensure the protection of its nationals.





The Embassy’s confirmation of crew safety provides relief, but the broader situation highlights the urgent need for international cooperation to secure maritime routes. With tensions between the United States and Iran intensifying, Indian authorities remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding their citizens.





ANI







