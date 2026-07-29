



Amnesty International has called for an independent and transparent investigation into the use of lethal force against protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir during the first day of regional elections.





The organisation urged Pakistani authorities to restore communication services and allow media and independent observers access to the region.





Isabelle Lassee, Amnesty’s Acting Regional Director for South Asia, said the reports emerging from Rawalakot were consistent with Pakistan’s long history of unlawful violence against protesters in Jammu and Kashmir. She stressed that a prompt investigation must be ordered into the security forces’ actions.





Amnesty highlighted that the ongoing internet and mobile blackout was preventing independent verification of the situation. The organisation warned that so long as communication services remain suspended, the full extent of the crisis cannot be assessed.





Amnesty also criticised the ban on the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee, arguing that the move had heightened tensions around the election. Lassee stated that weaponising anti-terror laws to silence and arbitrarily detain JAAC members and supporters was unlawful and unacceptable.





Reports indicated violence in Rawalakot and Kotli, where a political worker was killed during clashes between rival party supporters. JAAC claimed that 19 people were killed and dozens injured after security forces opened fire on protesters.





Media reports confirmed casualties but did not specify numbers. Amnesty noted that mobile internet services had remained suspended since 5 June. In the lead-up to the election, at least 40 people were reported killed, including 34 protesters and six police and paramilitary personnel.





The unrest was linked to a 52-day-long protest movement demanding the release of detainees, withdrawal of cases against protesters, and acceptance of broader demands. Protesters denounced indiscriminate firing by Pakistani forces in Rawalakot as thousands prepared to march towards Muzaffarabad after talks between JAAC and authorities collapsed.





JAAC had set a deadline of 1 pm on 27 July for authorities to accept its demands, warning that failure would lead to a mass march. When no agreement was reached, thousands gathered in Rawalakot and began marching, prompting security forces to open fire.





Eyewitnesses claimed at least 14 people were killed and nearly two dozen injured during the crackdown. Imtiaz Aslam, a core member of the movement, released a video message stating that Pakistani forces had targeted protesters, killing several young people.





He named Usman Nazir, the younger brother of movement founder Omar Nazir Kashmiri, among the dead, along with others from Khaigala, Kotli, Tattapani, Banja-Baspoor, Chhota Gala, Haveli, and two Baloch supporters. JAAC claimed that the total number of people killed between 5 June and 28 July had risen to 67, vowing to continue the movement.





Protest leaders accused authorities of manipulating the electoral process to influence outcomes, undermining democratic institutions, and restricting dissent through arrests, intimidation, and heavy security deployment.





The unrest spread to Mirpur after the Rawalakot violence, with reports alleging that Pakistani forces opened fire on civilians during fresh protests. Several protesters were reportedly killed. These developments coincided with the first phase of polling across 13 constituencies in the Mirpur Division, which was marred by violence and allegations of poll rigging in Kotli.





ANI







