



Argentina’s Ambassador to India Mariano Caucino has underlined the growing importance of India’s economic transformation and the role Argentina can play in supporting New Delhi’s ambition of becoming a fully developed nation by 2047.





Speaking at the India–Latin American & Caribbean Business & Diplomatic Conference held at the FIEO Auditorium in New Delhi, he emphasised that India’s tremendous efforts to open and diversify its economy are paving the way for deeper global collaboration.





Caucino noted that every diplomatic conversation today begins with references to the unpredictability of the times, yet certain certainties are emerging on the global stage, one of them being the rising importance of Asia and the Indo‑Pacific.





He stressed that India has become one of the most important countries in the world, with every nation paying increasing attention to the world’s largest country by population.





The envoy recalled the history of Argentina’s diplomatic presence in India, pointing out that in 1950 Argentina established its embassy in New Delhi, making it one of the first Latin American nations to do so. In 2009, a General Consulate was opened in Mumbai, India’s financial hub, and in 2019 the bilateral relationship was elevated to a Strategic Partnership. That same year, Argentina also opened an Agriculture Office in Delhi under the leadership of Agriculture Attaché Mariano Beheran.





Caucino affirmed that Argentina and South America more broadly can contribute significantly to India’s development ambitions. He highlighted that the Indian government has set the goal of becoming a fully developed economy by 2047 and is making tremendous efforts to achieve this through economic diversification and openness.





He noted that India has emerged as Argentina’s sixth‑largest trading partner, reflecting the rapid growth of bilateral commerce. Despite the geographical distance, he stressed that both countries are destined to continue collaborating for mutual benefit.





He also underlined that policymakers and diplomatic establishments in both nations increasingly recognise India’s strategic importance, pointing out that India is now one of the world’s five largest economies and remains the fastest‑growing major economy. He acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s prominent role on the global stage.





The Ambassador highlighted Argentina’s contribution to India’s food security, noting that his country is currently India’s leading supplier of edible oils. Argentina exports soybean oil, sunflower oil, legumes and hides to India. He further emphasised that critical minerals such as lithium and copper are becoming increasingly important components of bilateral trade, aligning with India’s push for clean energy and advanced manufacturing.





Argentina’s positioning as a reliable partner in food security and critical minerals underscores its potential to play a pivotal role in India’s long‑term development strategy. The strengthening of this partnership reflects not only economic cooperation but also a shared vision of navigating global uncertainties together while building resilient supply chains and sustainable growth pathways.





ANI







