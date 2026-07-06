



The Indian Armed Forces are actively reviewing plans to retain a larger proportion of Agniveers beyond the current 25 per cent cap set under the Agnipath scheme, reported News18.





The Navy is expected to seek the most significant increase, with proposals to retain up to 75 per cent of its recruits, while the Army and the Indian Air Force may push for around 50 per cent retention. This marks a major shift in policy as the first batches of Agniveers, inducted in early 2023, near the completion of their four-year tenure later this year.





At present, only one-quarter of each batch is eligible for permanent induction, based on merit, medical fitness, and organisational requirements. The remainder receive a financial package and skill certification to support their transition into civilian employment.





However, the services believe that retaining a larger pool of trained personnel would strengthen operational readiness, as these individuals are already familiar with modern weapons systems and emerging military technologies. The proposal is expected to be discussed further between the three services and the Department of Military Affairs before any final decision is taken.





The Agnipath scheme, introduced in 2022, recruits personnel between the ages of 17.5 and 21 for a four-year tenure. A one-time age relaxation was granted during the first recruitment cycle.





The scheme was designed to balance military manpower requirements with the need to provide young recruits with skills and financial support for civilian careers. Yet, the evolving security environment and lessons from recent operations have prompted a reassessment of retention levels.





One of the key drivers of this review is the experience of Operation Sindoor, where Agniveers were deployed in active roles. While their performance was deemed satisfactory, officials concluded that longer field exposure and repeated operational deployments are essential in high-intensity combat situations. Retaining more Agniveers would ensure a larger pool of experienced manpower capable of handling such challenges.





The Army is also expected to explore differentiated retention models, where specialised formations such as the newly raised Bhairav battalions could induct a higher proportion of Agniveers, while other units continue with the standard four-year tenure.





This flexible approach would allow critical units to benefit from greater continuity and operational experience without altering the overall cap across the services.





A previous proposal to increase retention had been sent to the Department of Military Affairs but was returned for re-evaluation. The services have not officially confirmed any new proposal, but discussions are ongoing.





The issue is particularly pressing given that thousands of regular personnel retire each year, and a low retention rate among Agniveers could create temporary manpower gaps until recruitment cycles stabilise force levels.





The Army is expected to progressively increase Agniveer recruitment to address an estimated shortfall of around 1.8 lakh personnel over the next few years.





This shortfall has been compounded by delays in traditional recruitment cycles and the need to maintain force levels amid growing regional security challenges. Increasing retention would help bridge this gap while ensuring that the armed forces benefit from the training investments already made in Agniveers.





The debate over retention reflects the broader challenge of balancing youthful energy with operational experience.





While the Agnipath scheme was designed to inject fresh talent into the forces, the evolving realities of modern warfare, including the need for technologically adept and battle-tested soldiers, are pushing the services to reconsider the balance between short-term induction and long-term retention.





ANI







