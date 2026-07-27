



Aryavart Technologies has unveiled TEJAS STOL, a new indigenous tactical UAV designed for short take-off and landing operations on rugged terrain. The platform has recently completed high-speed taxi trials, demonstrating robust landing gear durability and stable handling, marking a significant milestone in India’s growing drone ecosystem.





Bhopal-based Aryavart Technologies has introduced TEJAS STOL as part of its expanding unmanned systems portfolio. The company had earlier delivered the ARYA-5001 tactical UAV to the Indian Air Force, and TEJAS STOL represents its next step in strengthening indigenous aerial capabilities under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The UAV is a fixed-wing platform engineered specifically for short take-off and landing operations. This design enables deployment from rough, uneven, and remote terrains without reliance on conventional runways. Such capability is particularly valuable for border surveillance, counter-insurgency missions, and tactical battlefield operations where infrastructure is limited.





TEJAS STOL supports autonomous operations and vehicle-launch configurations, allowing rapid deployment directly from tactical vehicles. This flexibility ensures frontline units can operate the UAV in austere environments, enhancing mobility and responsiveness in dynamic operational scenarios.





The aircraft integrates advanced Electro-Optical and Infrared payloads, enabling surveillance, reconnaissance, and tactical battlefield tasks during both day and night. These payloads provide real-time intelligence and situational awareness, supporting long-range missions and precision operations.





A recent milestone was achieved when TEJAS STOL successfully conducted high-speed rugged taxi trials. These demonstrated stable handling and the durability of its landing gear under challenging field conditions. The trials validated the UAV’s ability to withstand demanding terrain, reinforcing its suitability for deployment in contested environments.





Aryavart Technologies has also incorporated resilient communication architecture designed to operate in electronically contested zones. The UAV is equipped with Electronic Warfare-resistant navigation and communication systems, ensuring reliability even in environments affected by GPS spoofing, jamming, or interference.





This capability is critical as electronic warfare threats continue to expand in modern conflict zones.





The platform combines high-speed tactical performance with long-endurance capability, enabling extended surveillance and mission persistence. This balance of speed and endurance makes TEJAS STOL a versatile solution for both military and security operations.





The unveiling of TEJAS STOL highlights the growing role of Indian private-sector start-ups in advancing indigenous defence technology. By focusing on rugged terrain adaptability, autonomous intelligence, and electronic warfare resilience, Aryavart Technologies has positioned TEJAS STOL as a valuable addition to India’s tactical UAV fleet.





The program reflects India’s broader push towards self-reliance in defence technology, with start-ups complementing state-backed initiatives through agile innovation. TEJAS STOL’s development underscores how indigenous platforms are increasingly central to India’s evolving defence and security frameworks.





Agencies







