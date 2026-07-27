



BAE Systems is considering producing its TRIDON MK-2 air-defence system in India as part of its effort to align with the Indian Army’s future requirements through an indigenous manufacturing approach, Janes reported





The company introduced the truck-mounted TRIDON MK-2 anti-aircraft system during the Eurosatory 2024 defence exhibition in Paris, showcasing its capabilities to international audiences.





Tony Walton, the newly appointed managing director of BAE Systems India, stated on 21 July that the company is evaluating partnerships with Indian industry to manufacture the TRIDON MK-2 system locally.





This initiative reflects BAE Systems’ broader strategy of supporting India’s defence modernisation through collaboration with domestic firms.





The potential program coincides with India’s pursuit of new very short-range air-defence system (V-SHORADS) capabilities. These systems are critical for strengthening India’s defences against aerial threats, particularly unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which have become increasingly prominent in modern warfare.





The TRIDON MK-2, developed in Sweden by BAE Systems Bofors, incorporates a newly designed version of the Bofors 40 mm gun, a weapon with a long-standing reputation for reliability and effectiveness.





Local production of the TRIDON MK-2 would depend on India selecting the system for procurement. A BAE Systems spokesperson emphasised confidence in Indian companies’ technological capabilities and their ability to absorb advanced defence technologies.





The spokesperson noted that the company is committed to meeting the Indian Army’s requirements in collaboration with Indian partners, with the ultimate objective of supplying the guns through an Indian company.





However, the spokesperson did not confirm whether any Indian firms have been shortlisted or whether formal discussions have begun. Nor did they specify any procurement programs currently linked to the TRIDON MK-2. The company remains open to all options, signalling flexibility in its approach to partnership and localisation.





The TRIDON MK-2 represents a modernised mobile anti-aircraft artillery system designed to provide rapid response against low-flying aerial threats. Its integration into India’s defence ecosystem would enhance layered air-defence capabilities, complementing existing missile-based systems and providing a cost-effective solution for countering drones and other airborne platforms.





If produced locally, the system would also contribute to India’s self-reliance goals under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, while deepening industrial cooperation between BAE Systems and Indian defence manufacturers.





Agencies







