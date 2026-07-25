



Bahrain and Kuwait have, for the first time, carried out direct military strikes against Iran, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.





The airstrikes were executed earlier this month and targeted Iranian missile and drone storage depots along with other military installations. The United Arab Emirates played a supporting role by providing intelligence on Iranian targets and extending defensive air cover during the operation.





This marks a historic shift in the military posture of both Gulf nations, which had previously refrained from engaging Tehran directly. Their modest air fleets, composed of Western-made combat aircraft, were deployed in retaliation for sustained Iranian strikes amid escalating regional hostilities. The decision reflects a significant departure from their earlier restraint and signals a widening scope of the conflict.





The report highlighted that Oman and Qatar have continued to maintain neutrality, balancing relations between Tehran and Western powers. In contrast, Saudi Arabia had earlier aligned with the UAE in launching strikes against Iranian positions but is now reassessing its strategic approach. This divergence underscores the complex and shifting alliances within the Gulf region.





The secret intervention by Bahrain and Kuwait has intensified the war, with both nations now facing heavy Iranian retaliation. Tehran announced on Friday that it had launched assaults against American military assets across Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan in response to recent US strikes on Iranian territory.





The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for striking a US military facility in Bahrain, while Iranian state-run media alleged that an Amazon data centre in the kingdom was also attacked, though these claims remain unverified.





Iran further asserted that its armed forces deployed attack drones against several US installations in Kuwait, including Camp Doha, Camp Udairi, and Camp Arifjan. The IRGC reported hitting the Ali Al Salem Air Base, claiming casualties among US personnel and damage to an ammunition storage facility.





These developments highlight Tehran’s intent to broaden its retaliatory campaign against American-linked assets in the region.





In Bahrain, the Ministry of Interior confirmed that air raid sirens were activated across the kingdom on Saturday. Citizens and residents were advised to remain calm and seek shelter in designated safe areas, reflecting the heightened state of alert. Tehran reiterated its warning that any foreign base or facility used by American forces to conduct operations against Iran would be treated as a legitimate target for retaliation.





This escalation demonstrates the rapid deterioration of regional stability, with Bahrain and Kuwait now directly involved in the conflict alongside the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The strikes mark a turning point in Gulf security dynamics, as smaller states take unprecedented military action against Tehran, risking further destabilisation of the Middle East.





ANI







