



Baloch political and human rights activist Aomar Karim joined the London Kashmir Million March on Sunday, emphasising the need for unity among Baloch, Kashmiri and Pashtun communities to confront human rights violations in Pakistan.





The march began at UK Parliament Square and proceeded to the Pakistani High Commission in London, drawing hundreds of protesters who demanded an end to abuses in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and called for the release of political activists.





During the demonstration, Karim strongly condemned the arrest of Joint Awami Action Committee leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir. He described the detention of Kashmiri activists as an assault on the fundamental rights of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. He carried a banner highlighting the plight of Baloch leaders and members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, demanding their release.





The banner featured Dr Mahrang Baloch and Sibghatullah Shah Jee, both sentenced to life imprisonment, alongside Bebow Baloch, Bebarg Zehri and Gulzadi Baloch, who remain in detention.





Karim stressed that the struggles of the Baloch and Kashmiri people were interconnected, declaring that their pain and their adversary were the same. He urged communities to stand together and raise their voices against Pakistan’s violations in both Balochistan and Kashmir.





Karim appealed to Baloch, Kashmiri and Pashtun communities to strengthen cooperation and continue highlighting their concerns on international platforms. He argued that a united voice would build greater pressure for justice and accountability.





Members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement joined the march alongside Kashmiri activists, reinforcing the collective demand for the release of political prisoners, respect for fundamental freedoms and an end to alleged abuses.





Karim underlined the importance of such demonstrations, saying they provide a vital platform for communities affected by conflict and repression to express solidarity. He insisted that whether in Balochistan, PoJK or the Pashtun regions, the demand remained the same: respect for human rights, justice and freedom. He called for mutual support to ensure the international community hears their voices.





The march concluded outside the Pakistani High Commission in London, where demonstrators urged the international community to increase pressure on Pakistan over alleged violations and the detention of political activists. The event highlighted the growing cooperation among marginalised communities and their determination to seek justice through peaceful mobilisation.





ANI







