



The Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for a major suicide commando attack on a Pakistan Coast Guard camp in Jiwani, Gwadar.





The group alleged that more than 30 (thirty) personnel were killed and dozens injured in the assault. The operation was described as a high‑risk mission executed by the BLA’s elite Majeed Brigade on Friday evening.





According to the statement, a suicide bomber identified as Attaullah Baloch, also known as Ajmal, drove an explosive‑laden Mazda truck into the fortified Coast Guard camp at approximately 6:32 PM local time. The resulting blast was said to have completely destroyed the installation, reducing it to rubble.





The BLA’s media wing, Hakkal, released a short video clip showing the truck entering the compound moments before the explosion. Additional footage indicated that large sections of the military structure were levelled by the detonation.





The group further claimed that the initial vehicle bombing was followed by a coordinated ground assault. Its tactical wing, the Fateh Squad, reportedly advanced rapidly and attacked the camp from multiple directions. The freedom fighters stated that surviving Coast Guard personnel were engaged at close range and that more than thirty were neutralised during the combined operation.





The spokesperson added that given the severity of injuries and the number of personnel trapped under debris, the casualty toll was likely to rise further. The organisation announced that a detailed breakdown of the operation would be released through its official channels.





The BLA reiterated that its armed campaign against Pakistani security forces would continue with the same intensity until its declared objective of complete independence for Balochistan was achieved. The group emphasised that the Jiwani attack was part of its broader strategy of targeting military and paramilitary installations.





Pakistani military and government authorities have not yet issued an official statement confirming the casualty figures or the scale of destruction. Independent verification of the claims remains unavailable, though the incident marks one of the most significant attacks in Gwadar in recent months.





ANI







