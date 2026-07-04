



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended warm greetings to the United States on the occasion of its 250th Independence anniversary. In his message, he conveyed best wishes to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the American government and its people, while expressing optimism about advancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.





In his post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Best wishes to @SecRubio, the Government and people of the United States of America on the 250th anniversary of their Independence. Look forward to working together to advance our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.” His remarks underscored India’s commitment to strengthening ties with Washington at a time of historic commemoration.





Meanwhile, President Donald Trump formally proclaimed July 4, 2026, as the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.





He signed pardons for six individuals prosecuted under the Biden administration before departing for South Dakota to deliver Independence Eve remarks at Mount Rushmore. His proclamation urged Americans to observe the day with pride and ceremony, honouring the nation’s heritage and accomplishments.





Trump declared, “Now, therefore, I, Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim July 4, 2026, as the 250th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Declaration of Independence. I urge all Americans to proudly observe this day with all due ceremony to honour the glorious heritage, history, and accomplishments of our beloved Republic.” He described the milestone as the beginning of a “new American Golden Age.”





Last month, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor hailed the celebrations in Hyderabad marking 250 years of American Freedom. He described the event as a “testament to the strong friendship” between India and the United States. The evening was attended by industry leaders, innovators, and musicians from Boston and India, reflecting the cultural and strategic depth of the partnership.





Gor emphasised that the strong relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, coupled with deep mutual trust, has unlocked “unlimited potential” between the two nations. He expressed confidence that the current era of cooperation would shape global developments for decades to come.





The ambassador also highlighted the near completion of the highly anticipated India-US bilateral trade agreement.





Negotiators are reportedly finalising the last “1 or 2 per cent” of the legal text, signalling that the deal is on the verge of conclusion. This agreement is expected to further cement economic ties and open new avenues for collaboration.





The celebrations of America’s 250th Independence anniversary have thus become a platform to reaffirm the enduring partnership between India and the United States, blending diplomacy, culture, and strategic vision.





ANI







