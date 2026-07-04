



China has issued a pointed statement following the unveiling of landmark initiatives between India and Japan during Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s visit to New Delhi. Beijing emphasised that bilateral cooperation between countries should not target a third party or undermine the interests of another nation.





The remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Takaichi announced new frameworks covering economic partnership, defence collaboration, and energy resilience.





Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing that cooperation should enhance trust among regional countries and safeguard peace and stability.





He warned against using such partnerships as excuses to form exclusive groupings that stoke division and confrontation. Guo stressed that all countries share the responsibility of keeping global industrial and supply chains safe and stable, urging openness and constructive engagement.





The India‑Japan summit produced agreements on co‑developing military hardware, strengthening energy ties to tackle oil shocks, and building resilience in supply chains for critical minerals. Both leaders expressed serious concern over developments in the East China Sea and South China Sea, opposing unilateral actions that threaten freedom of navigation or attempt to change the status quo by force.





These positions were closely monitored in Beijing, given the deterioration of Japan‑China relations in recent years.





Takaichi’s earlier remarks in November 2025, suggesting Japan could respond if China attacked Taiwan, had already drawn a furious response from Beijing. China considers Taiwan a renegade province to be brought under its control, by force if necessary. In retaliation, China tightened exports of rare earth minerals to Japan, the United States, India, and other countries, using its dominance in this sector as leverage to expand trade interests.





China currently accounts for about 70 per cent of global rare earth mining and nearly 90 per cent of processing. These minerals are indispensable for manufacturing electronics, automobiles, wind energy systems, defence equipment, and a wide range of modern technologies. The strategic importance of rare earths has made them a focal point in the geopolitical contest between China and its regional rivals, particularly as India and Japan seek to diversify supply chains and reduce dependence on Beijing.





The timing of China’s statement underscores its sensitivity to the deepening India‑Japan partnership, which is increasingly framed around resilience, security, and shared strategic interests in the Indo‑Pacific. Beijing’s warning reflects its concern that such cooperation could evolve into broader coalitions that challenge its influence in the region.





Agencies







