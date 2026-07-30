



China’s J-35 stealth fighter program has revived debate in Washington about whether India should eventually be offered the F-35 Lightning-II, despite New Delhi’s reluctance to pursue such an acquisition, Times of India reported





Pakistan’s move towards inducting the Chinese J-35 has prompted American strategic experts to argue that the United States may need to reconsider its position in order to strengthen India’s air power and counter Beijing’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific.





Analysts at leading American think tanks, including the Stimson Center, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and CSIS, believe that Pakistan’s potential J-35 fleet should not be seen solely in the context of India-Pakistan rivalry.





Instead, they view it as part of China’s broader strategic expansion in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific. The deployment of the J-35 in Pakistan would deepen defence cooperation between Beijing and Islamabad while extending the operational reach of Chinese fifth-generation air power into the region.





The J-35, which made its public debut at the 2024 Zhuhai Air Show, is designed for both the People’s Liberation Army and the export market. If Pakistan proceeds with acquisition, it would become the first foreign operator of the aircraft.





This would significantly extend the footprint of Chinese military aviation into South Asia, altering the regional balance of power. Experts note that India’s indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) remains several years away from service, leaving the Indian Air Force without an operational fifth-generation fighter.





The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning-II is widely regarded as the most advanced operational fifth-generation stealth fighter in the world. It combines stealth, advanced sensor fusion, electronic warfare capabilities and network-centric operations.





It has been combat-tested and is in service with the United States and more than 20 allied nations. By contrast, the J-35 is still in the early stages of induction, with its full operational capabilities yet to be tested in combat.





Despite the strategic arguments in favour of offering the F-35 to India, several obstacles remain. India has consistently informed US officials that it is not interested in acquiring the F-35, preferring instead to focus on partnerships involving technology transfer, joint development and domestic manufacturing under its ‘Make in India’ initiative.





Moreover, India’s continued reliance on Russian-origin systems such as the S-400 Triumf air defence system and Su-30MKI fighters poses a major challenge. US officials have warned that integrating the F-35 with Russian systems could compromise the aircraft’s classified stealth technologies and mission systems.





Another hurdle lies in the F-35’s unique operational ecosystem. The aircraft relies on the US-controlled Operational Data Integrated Network (ODIN), which manages logistics, maintenance, software updates and mission data. Joining this ecosystem requires strict compliance with American security protocols, which may not align with India’s policy of strategic autonomy and diversified defence procurement.





Analysts caution that while the F-35 could provide India with an immediate fifth-generation capability, a large-scale import could divert funding and industrial focus away from the AMCA, which remains central to India’s long-term goal of self-reliance in advanced fighter aircraft.





The debate illustrates the shifting dynamics of South Asian air power. Pakistan’s potential induction of the J-35 would not only alter the India-Pakistan balance but also extend China’s military aviation reach into South Asia.





For Washington, this raises the question of whether its historical hesitation about selling highly sophisticated warplanes to India can be sustained in the face of Beijing’s growing influence.





For New Delhi, however, the priority remains building indigenous capability through the AMCA program, even as external pressures mount.





Agencies







