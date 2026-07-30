In earlier protest thousands of people were protesting against the illegal occupation by Pak army





India has strongly objected to The New York Times for describing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as “Pakistani Kashmir”, asserting that the terminology is misleading and incorrect.





The Indian Embassy in Washington, DC, issued a sharp response, emphasising that there is no “Pakistani Kashmir” and that the territory in question is Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





The embassy reiterated India’s long-standing position that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are, and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. It accused Pakistan of illegally holding onto parts of these territories and continuing to use violence against the occupied population.





Misleading and incorrect headline by @nytimes. There is no Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan occupied Kashmir.



The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, have been, are and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Pakistan has illegally occupied… — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) July 29, 2026





The objection followed a report by The New York Times covering recent unrest and local elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The report noted violent clashes in Mirpur between security forces and members of the Joint Awami Action Committee, a civil rights group protesting alleged police excesses. According to the newspaper, at least two individuals died from gunshot injuries during the confrontations.





The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has demanded an impartial inquiry into the fatal incidents. The New York Times highlighted that weeks of turbulence have led to multiple fatalities and disrupted the electoral process across the region.





It also cited claims by the Joint Awami Action Committee that several of its members were killed in police confrontations, though it clarified that these assertions could not be independently verified.





India has consistently maintained its sovereign jurisdiction over the entire region, underlining that both Union Territories form an inseparable part of the nation. The latest objection underscores New Delhi’s determination to challenge any narrative that undermines its territorial claims, particularly in international media.





ANI







