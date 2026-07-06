China’s PLA Navy has confirmed the successful launch of a strategic missile from a nuclear-powered submarine into the Pacific Ocean on 6 July 2026, marking its second such test in international waters since 2024.





The launch, though described as routine training, has triggered strong protests from regional countries including Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, who view it as destabilising.





The missile was fired at 12:01 p.m. local time from a strategic nuclear submarine and carried a dummy warhead. According to Chinese authorities, the projectile landed precisely within the designated waters of the Pacific Ocean.





Beijing emphasised that the test was part of its annual military training programme, was conducted in line with international law and practice, and was not aimed at any specific country or target. Relevant nations were notified in advance, though several governments expressed concern that the warning came only hours before the launch.





This test follows China’s September 2024 intercontinental ballistic missile launch into the Pacific, which was its first long-range missile test over international waters in more than four decades. Analysts note that the latest launch demonstrates China’s growing confidence in its submarine-launched ballistic missile capability, with speculation that the missile could have been a JL-3, capable of reaching continental United States from waters near China.





The PLA Navy operates six Type 094 Jin-class submarines, which are believed to be the backbone of its sea-based nuclear deterrent.





The timing of the launch coincided with the start of “Joint Sea-2026,” annual naval exercises conducted with Russia off Qingdao, highlighting Beijing’s deepening military cooperation with Moscow. It also came amid heightened Chinese naval deployments across the western Pacific, including near Taiwan and Japan’s southern islands, reinforcing perceptions of an assertive maritime posture.





Regional reactions were swift. New Zealand condemned the test, noting that it took place within the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone established under the 1986 Treaty of Rarotonga, which China ratified in 1987.





Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the move was inconsistent with regional stability and peace. Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong described the launch as destabilising and linked it to China’s rapid military build-up lacking transparency. Japan strongly urged China to reconsider, citing risks to its security and airspace. Papua New Guinea confirmed it had received advance notice but also voiced unease.





The test also comes against the backdrop of China’s diplomatic messaging. On 2 July, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun criticised the “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” concept, arguing that it undermines regional aspirations for peace and cooperation.





He stressed that safeguarding the post-war international order and the UN Charter remains the foundation of Asia-Pacific prosperity and stability. Guo urged regional countries to pursue inclusive cooperation rather than divisive strategies.





Observers suggest that the missile launch serves both technical and political purposes. Technically, it validates China’s submarine-launched deterrent capability. Politically, it signals Beijing’s resolve to assert its strategic presence in the Pacific despite growing pushback from regional powers.





The juxtaposition of the missile test with joint exercises alongside Russia underscores a broader alignment aimed at countering Western influence in the Indo-Pacific.





ANI







