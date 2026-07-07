



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared that his official visit to Indonesia had produced comprehensive and forward-looking outcomes.





He emphasised that the engagements held with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta had imparted fresh momentum and deeper scope to the bilateral relationship.





In a statement shared on X, the Prime Minister noted that he had conducted a productive discussion with President Subianto. He explained that the talks had spanned a wide range of areas including trade, human resource development, agriculture, food security, and health services.





He underlined that defence, security, and maritime cooperation were also central to the dialogue, given the strategic role of both nations as major maritime powers in the Indo-Pacific.





Looking ahead, Modi confirmed that both sides had agreed to intensify collaboration in advanced fields such as space exploration, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, Public Digital Infrastructure, and other emerging digital technologies.





He described the outcome of the visit as comprehensive, substantive, and forward-looking, stressing that the friendship between India and Indonesia would continue to reach higher levels in the years ahead.





Earlier in the day, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto conferred upon Prime Minister Modi the ‘Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia’ Medal of Honour.





This decoration, the highest civilian award of Indonesia, was presented in recognition of Modi’s leadership in strengthening bilateral friendship and advancing unity, continuity, and prosperity in Indonesia. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the award and highlighted its symbolic significance.





Prime Minister Modi dedicated the honour to the people of India, describing it as a tribute to the enduring bonds of friendship between the two nations.





MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated on X that the award was a testament to the India-Indonesia partnership and the respect accorded to Modi’s leadership in nurturing it.





President Subianto personally bestowed the medal upon Modi, underscoring his crucial role in consolidating the partnership. The ceremony added a symbolic dimension to the visit, complementing the substantive outcomes achieved during the bilateral discussions.





The engagements in Jakarta form part of Modi’s wider three-nation diplomatic tour, which will also take him to Australia and New Zealand.





The Indonesian leg of the visit has already been marked by high-level exchanges, strategic agreements, and the conferment of Indonesia’s highest honour, collectively reinforcing the trajectory of India-Indonesia relations.





ANI







