



China’s newly appointed Defence Attaché to India, Rear Admiral You Jian, has expressed deep gratitude to the Indian military for rescuing 12 Chinese crew members from a cargo ship that caught fire and exploded off the coast of Kerala last June.





He emphasised that this act of bravery and humanitarian assistance will not be forgotten by Beijing, highlighting it as a symbol of cooperation between the two nations.





Speaking at a reception in New Delhi marking the 99th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army, Rear Admiral You Jian underscored the importance of strengthening ties between the armed forces of India and China.





He noted that both countries are important neighbours, currently at critical stages of development and rejuvenation, and that under the strategic guidance of their leaders, relations have returned to the correct path of improvement and development.





He recalled the dramatic incident off Kerala’s coast, where the Indian Navy and Coast Guard coordinated a swift rescue operation after the cargo vessel caught fire and exploded. The successful evacuation of 12 Chinese crew members was widely praised at the time as an example of professionalism and humanitarian commitment by the Indian forces.





The Defence Attaché's remarks reaffirmed the significance of that operation in shaping goodwill between the two militaries.





Rear Admiral You Jian also highlighted the contributions of both countries’ armed forces to United Nations peacekeeping missions. He stressed that China and India have made outstanding contributions and sacrifices in these operations, and that their shared commitment to global peace demonstrates that common interests far outweigh differences.





This acknowledgment of joint efforts in international security further reinforced the message of cooperation.





Expressing Beijing’s willingness to deepen military engagement with India, he stated that China is prepared to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels, enhance mutual trust, and promote cooperation through dialogue. He emphasised that such collaboration would contribute to the well-being of the peoples of both nations, reflecting a pragmatic approach to building stability and trust.





Concluding his remarks, Rear Admiral You Jian wished for the continued improvement of China-India relations. His comments come at a time when bilateral ties have seen sustained momentum, following meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, and subsequent engagements between senior officials from both sides. These discussions have been constructive and forward-looking, aimed at gradual normalisation of relations.





The Defence Attaché's speech also reflected the broader context of India and China’s evolving military diplomacy. Both nations have recently resumed exchanges across multiple fields, and the emphasis on dialogue and cooperation signals a cautious but deliberate effort to stabilise ties.





The recognition of humanitarian assistance, peacekeeping contributions, and diplomatic engagement illustrates a multi-layered approach to strengthening relations.





The event in New Delhi thus marked a significant moment in the ongoing effort to stabilise and improve bilateral ties. By acknowledging past cooperation and expressing readiness for future engagement, China’s Defence Attaché conveyed a clear message of goodwill and partnership, aligning with the broader momentum in India-China relations.





ANI







