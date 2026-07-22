



Vertotech Aerospace is advancing its indigenous aerospace footprint with the Karna long-range UAV program, engineered for defence and commercial surveillance missions.





The Karna Series includes twelve advanced variants, some targeting ranges up to 2,500 km, and is being developed under AS9100D-certified manufacturing standards in Karnataka.





Bangalore-based Vertotech Aerospace is leveraging its in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop Karna, a long-range unmanned aerial vehicle designed to meet next-generation defence and commercial surveillance requirements. The Karna project highlights the growing influence of deep-tech and aerospace companies emerging from Karnataka.





The company operates from its registered office in Bangalore, while maintaining a production facility in Belagavi. This dual presence allows Vertotech to expand rapidly across the state, combining design, engineering, and manufacturing expertise under one vertically integrated structure.





The Karna Series represents a family of twelve advanced unmanned aerial system variants. These platforms are engineered for long-range, long-endurance, autonomous mission capability, and precision performance. Some variants are being designed with extended mission ranges of up to 2,500 km, subject to successful testing, validation, and certification.





Vertotech’s development program focuses on advanced composite airframe technology, autonomous flight and navigation systems, modular payload architecture, and scalable production. The emphasis on modularity ensures adaptability across defence, surveillance, and commercial applications.





Precision mission execution and high-reliability aerospace manufacturing are central to the program’s objectives.





The company adheres to AS9100D quality management standards, aligning its processes with global aerospace benchmarks. This ensures that the Karna Series not only meets domestic requirements but also positions itself as a globally recognised benchmark for advanced unmanned aerial systems.





Beyond UAVs, Vertotech Aerospace’s portfolio spans eVTOL airframes and nanosatellite platforms. The company has accumulated over 300 miles of flight testing on prototype aircraft, progressing through multiple stages of FAA testing programs.





Its eVTOL designs target urban mobility solutions with zero operating emissions, quiet operation, and top speeds of 200 mph, aiming to revolutionise commutes between 20 and 300 miles.





Vertotech is also active in space technology, developing dedicated launch vehicles such as Vega, equipped with semi-cryogenic engines for reliable satellite deployment. This diversification underscores its ambition to integrate aerospace, defence, and space-linked systems into a cohesive ecosystem.





The Karna program is part of a broader vision to strengthen India’s aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem. By focusing on indigenous innovation, Vertotech aims to contribute to the Make in India initiative while establishing Karnataka as a hub for advanced aerospace technologies.





The strategic goal of the Karna Series is to deliver world-class unmanned aerial systems through engineering excellence, innovation, and performance. If successful, the program will reinforce India’s self-reliance in critical aerospace domains and elevate Vertotech Aerospace as a key player in the global UAV market.





Agencies







