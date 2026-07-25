



The Farnborough International Air Show 2026 confirmed that Collaborative Combat Aircraft have become one of the most decisive developments shaping the future of military aviation.





Defence manufacturers, armed forces and technology companies presented autonomous aircraft, AI‑enabled mission systems and advanced human‑machine teaming concepts that are rapidly transitioning from demonstrators to operational capabilities.





While sixth‑generation fighters continue to attract attention, Farnborough demonstrated that future air superiority will increasingly depend on how effectively crewed aircraft operate alongside autonomous combat systems. For India, this shift is particularly urgent, as the Indian Air Force must fast‑track teaming technologies to maintain parity with global powers and secure its contested airspace.





This evolution reflects a fundamental change in air warfare. For decades, air forces sought superiority by developing increasingly capable fighters with advanced sensors, stealth and precision weapons. Today, operational advantage is moving beyond the performance of individual aircraft towards the effectiveness of interconnected combat formations.





Collaborative Combat Aircraft are emerging as principal enablers of this transformation. India’s requirement is clear: with limited fleet size and rising costs of fifth‑generation and future sixth‑generation programs, CCAs offer the affordable combat mass and survivability needed to counter adversaries in the Indo‑Pacific.





BAE Systems unveiled its Collaborative Combat Aircraft concept at Farnborough, highlighting the growing role of autonomous teaming in future operations. Although many concepts remain under development, they demonstrate a global trend.





The United States, Australia, Europe, Japan, China, Russia, Türkiye and India are investing heavily in autonomous combat aircraft to accompany both current fifth‑generation fighters and future sixth‑generation platforms.





These systems are not designed to replace pilots but to expand capability, increase survivability and provide the combat density required for high‑intensity operations. For India, this is vital to offset numerical disadvantages against regional rivals.





A Collaborative Combat Aircraft is an unmanned combat aircraft designed to operate as an integral member of a crewed‑uncrewed formation. Unlike traditional remotely piloted aircraft, a CCA executes missions with varying degrees of autonomy while remaining under human command for objectives and lethal force.





Once tasked, it can independently navigate, manage sensors, react to battlefield conditions and cooperate across secure combat networks. For the Indian Air Force, such autonomy would allow CCAs to penetrate contested zones, extend situational awareness and reduce risk to valuable crewed assets.





The defining characteristic of a CCA is that it functions as an intelligent teammate rather than a remotely controlled asset. By continuously exchanging information with fighters, airborne early warning aircraft, satellites and command systems, a CCA extends the combat effectiveness of the entire force.





It can increase situational awareness, expand weapons capacity, support electronic warfare and perform high‑risk missions. India’s fast‑tracking of this concept is essential to strengthen deterrence against integrated air defence systems deployed by adversaries along its borders.





Collaborative Combat Aircraft differ from UAVs, UCAVs and Loyal Wingman designs. UAVs are remotely piloted with low autonomy, UCAVs add limited autonomous functions, and Loyal Wingman aircraft provide medium autonomy under human supervision.





Although UAV, UCAV, loyal wingman, and collaborative combat aircraft are frequently used interchangeably, they represent distinct classes of uncrewed military aircraft with different operational roles and autonomy levels.





Aircraft Category Human Control Typical Mission Autonomy Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Remote pilot Intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, communications support Low Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Remote pilot with limited autonomous functions Precision strike and combat missions Low to Medium Loyal Wingman Human-supervised autonomous operation Escort and direct support of crewed fighter aircraft Medium Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) Human command with autonomous mission execution Multi-role combat teammate integrated into a networked air combat force High

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CCAs, however, operate with high autonomy, executing multi‑role missions as integrated teammates. India’s own Loyal Wingman initiatives provide a foundation, but the transition to CCAs will demand accelerated investment in AI, resilient communications and indigenous manufacturing.





The need for CCAs is driven by strategic and economic realities. Modern fighters such as the F‑35 and F‑22, together with future sixth‑generation programs like NGAD, FCAS and GCAP, are critical but costly.





Relying on small fleets risks reduced flexibility and higher consequences of losses. CCAs restore affordable combat mass, accompany crewed fighters into contested airspace, perform high‑risk missions and absorb attrition without exposing pilots. For India, this distributed approach is vital to balance limited resources with the demands of high‑intensity warfare in the Indo‑Pacific.





The concept evolved from Loyal Wingman programs of the late 2010s, which proved viability but remained limited. Advances in AI, autonomous flight control, sensor fusion and communications have since transformed the idea.





Today’s CCAs can understand objectives, coordinate with multiple aircraft, adapt to tactical conditions and continue operating even when communications are disrupted. For Indian pilots, this means assuming the role of commanders of distributed formations, directing autonomous teammates to conduct electronic attack, ISR or missile delivery. This doctrinal shift is crucial for India to counter adversaries deploying swarms of drones and advanced fighters.





Typical missions of CCAs include extending radar coverage, carrying additional missiles, conducting ISR, executing electronic warfare, functioning as decoys and serving as communications relays. Their modular architecture allows commanders to tailor payloads for specific tasks.





For India, these roles are indispensable: CCAs could act as missile trucks to supplement limited fighter inventories, penetrate contested zones for ISR along sensitive borders, and disrupt enemy radar networks in the event of conflict.





Globally, several major programs illustrate the transition. The U.S. Air Force’s CCA program is the most advanced, with General Atomics and Anduril developing Increment 1 aircraft. Australia’s MQ‑28 Ghost Bat validates autonomous teaming technologies.





Europe’s FCAS incorporates Remote Carriers, while the UK‑Italy‑Japan GCAP integrates collaborative autonomous systems. India must not lag behind. Fast‑tracking indigenous CCA development, possibly through partnerships with DRDO and private industry, is essential to ensure the Indian Air Force remains competitive in next‑generation air combat.





Collaborative Combat Aircraft are expected to become defining capabilities of future air forces. For India, the requirement is urgent: to maintain air superiority, deter adversaries and secure national interests, the Indian Air Force must accelerate adoption of human‑machine teaming.





By integrating CCAs into its force structure, India can multiply the effectiveness of its limited fighter fleet, enhance survivability, and project credible power in contested environments. The future of air combat will be decided not by individual aircraft but by the effectiveness of integrated human‑machine teams, and India must fast‑track this transformation to safeguard its skies.





Agencies







