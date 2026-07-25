



India has condemned the attack on the Marshall Islands‑flagged MV Omorfi in the Black Sea on 18 July, which killed one Indian seafarer, Chief Officer Sagar Gupta, while two other Indian crew members survived.





The incident, coming just a day before the deadly strike on MV Golden Leo that killed four Indians, has heightened concerns over the safety of Indian nationals serving on merchant vessels in conflict zones.





India confirmed that the MV Omorfi was attacked while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly within Russian territorial waters. The vessel was carrying ten crew members, including three Indians. One Indian sailor tragically lost his life, while the other two were reported safe. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and assured that the Indian mission in Russia is extending all possible assistance.





The MEA issued a strong statement condemning the attack, stressing that targeting commercial shipping and endangering civilian crew members is unacceptable. It reiterated India’s position that freedom of navigation and international commerce must be protected.





The ministry emphasised that such incidents pose serious threats to maritime safety and global trade, calling upon all parties to uphold international obligations to safeguard civilian shipping.





The Forward Seamen’s Union of India (FSUI) claimed on social media that the vessel was struck by a Ukrainian drone, though the MEA has not officially attributed responsibility.





The ambiguity surrounding the attack underscores the complexity of the ongoing conflict in the Black Sea, where both Russian and Ukrainian forces have intensified strikes on maritime assets. Russia has recently imposed night-time ship bans at Novorossiysk port due to escalating drone warfare, further disrupting shipping operations.





The MV Omorfi incident occurred just one day before the Guinea‑Bissau‑flagged MV Golden Leo was attacked near Odesa on 19 July, killing ten crew members, including four Indians, and critically injuring another. Following that strike, India summoned the Russian Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi to convey grave concerns and unequivocal condemnation. The back‑to‑back attacks have raised alarm over the vulnerability of Indian seafarers, who form a significant portion of the global maritime workforce.





India supplies thousands of sailors to international shipping companies, making the safety of its nationals a pressing concern. The deaths of five Indian seafarers within 48 hours highlight the growing collateral damage of maritime warfare in the Black Sea. Shipping associations in India are expected to demand stricter transit bans or higher war‑risk hazard pay for crews operating in conflict zones. The escalation has also driven up war‑risk insurance premiums, with several shipowners now bypassing the Black Sea entirely.





The Indian embassy in Moscow has reached out to relevant authorities and is coordinating with local officials to provide assistance to the family of the deceased. The government has reiterated its commitment to protecting Indian nationals abroad and ensuring accountability for attacks on civilian shipping.





The consecutive strikes on MV Omorfi and MV Golden Leo underscore the increasing dangers faced by merchant vessels in the Black Sea. With escalating drone and missile warfare, the region has become one of the most hazardous maritime zones, threatening not only seafarers but also the stability of global food and energy supply chains.





ANI







