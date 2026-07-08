



CSIR-NAL has officially frozen the design of the SARAS MK-II, a 19-seater indigenous passenger aircraft, and is now moving into the prototype manufacturing phase. This marks a decisive step in India’s civil aviation program, aimed at strengthening regional connectivity and reducing dependence on imported aircraft.





The National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has completed the design phase of the SARAS MK-II.





The aircraft has already undergone wind tunnel testing and preliminary validation of its systems. With the design now frozen, the focus has shifted to prototype manufacturing, assembly, and integration.





Mohan Naik C, Chief Scientist at CSIR-NAL, confirmed that while NAL has in-house expertise in composite structures, it is seeking industrial partners for metallic structures. Modern aircraft require a combination of composites such as carbon fibre, which reduce weight and improve fuel efficiency, and metallic materials like aluminium, which provide strength and durability. This dual-material approach makes manufacturing complex and necessitates collaboration with private industry.





The SARAS MK-II is designed with advanced features including a pressurised cabin, digital avionics, a glass cockpit, autopilot, and command-by-wire flight controls. These systems will reduce drag and weight, enhancing operational efficiency. Once operational, the aircraft is expected to serve smaller airports and remote regions, playing a vital role in India’s hub-and-spoke connectivity model.





The Ministry of Civil Aviation has previously deployed Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Dornier 228 aircraft under the UDAN scheme to improve connectivity in the Northeast.





The SARAS MK-II will expand this effort by providing a domestically developed short-haul passenger aircraft, tailored for regional operations. The Ministry of Science and Technology has emphasised that the SARAS MK-II will be promoted as a key solution to India’s indigenous short-haul passenger aircraft requirement, aligning with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.





The program has already achieved several milestones, including aerodynamic validation and system architecture testing. The prototype manufacturing phase will be critical in demonstrating the aircraft’s performance and reliability before moving towards certification and eventual production.





Alongside the SARAS MK-II, NAL is also advancing the Hansa-3 (New Generation) trainer aircraft. Having reached certification, the Hansa program is now moving towards mass production, with Pioneer Clean Amps Pvt. Ltd establishing a ₹150 crore facility in Andhra Pradesh capable of producing up to 100 aircraft annually.





This complements India’s broader aviation strategy, as the country is projected to require nearly 30,000 pilots over the next two decades.





The SARAS MK-II thus represents not only a technological milestone but also a strategic initiative to strengthen India’s aviation ecosystem. By combining indigenous design with industrial collaboration, the project aims to deliver a reliable, efficient, and regionally focused aircraft that will bolster connectivity and reduce reliance on foreign imports.





Agencies







