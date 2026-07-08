



Indonesia’s Rafale acquisition, combined with its recent missile deals with India, opens a major export window for indigenous Indian weapons such as Astra, Rudram, and BrahMos‑NG.





With Jakarta set to operate 42 Rafales, the integration of Indian systems onto the French fighter could create a new customer base and strengthen India’s defence export ambitions.





Indonesia has already signed landmark agreements with India for the procurement of the ASTRA MK-1 beyond‑visual‑range air‑to‑air missile and BrahMos coastal defence batteries. This marks the first international export of Astra, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, and positions Indonesia as the third overseas customer for BrahMos after the Philippines and Vietnam.





The ASTRA MK-1, with a range of 80–110 km and speed of Mach 4.5, is being integrated onto Indonesia’s Su‑30 fleet, while the ASTRA MK-2, with a range of up to 200 km, is under development.





These deals, valued at between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000 crore, also involve Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited for manufacturing, integration, and command‑and‑control systems.





The Rafale program in Indonesia, worth $8.1 billion for 42 aircraft, is expected to dovetail with these missile acquisitions. India’s insistence on sovereignty clauses in its own Rafale deal, mandating integration of Astra and Rudram, sets a precedent.





If France agrees to similar arrangements for Indonesia, Indian missiles could be integrated into Jakarta’s Rafale fleet. This would give Indonesia access to weapons France does not offer, such as the Rudram anti‑radiation missile for suppression of enemy air defences and the BrahMos‑NG supersonic cruise missile, which is lighter and optimised for fighter aircraft carriage.





For India, this represents a strategic export opportunity. The Rafale is operated by multiple countries, including India, France, Egypt, Qatar, Greece, and now Indonesia. If Indian weapons are successfully integrated, they could be marketed as a package to other Rafale operators, creating a new export ecosystem. The Astra family, Rudram series, and BrahMos‑NG would thus gain credibility as proven systems on a globally recognised fighter platform.





Indonesia’s decision reflects both strategic and commercial considerations. By diversifying suppliers, Jakarta reduces dependence on traditional partners and gains access to advanced systems at competitive costs.





For India, the deal signals a transformation from being one of the world’s largest arms importers to becoming a credible exporter of advanced systems. Defence exports have already risen twelve‑fold in the past decade, from ₹1,941 crore in FY2014‑15 to ₹23,622 crore in FY2024‑25, with a government target of ₹50,000 crore by FY2028‑29. The Indonesia agreements are expected to accelerate this trajectory.





Beyond missiles, the India‑Indonesia partnership also includes cooperation on maritime security, critical minerals, and port development.





The joint development of Sabang Port overlooking the Strait of Malacca enhances India’s strategic footprint in the Indo‑Pacific, complementing its Great Nicobar project. This maritime dimension underscores the broader geopolitical significance of the defence deals.





In conclusion, Indonesia’s Rafale fleet provides India with a unique export platform. The integration of ASTRA MK-1 and MK‑2, Rudram, and BrahMos‑NG into Rafale aircraft could make Indian systems indispensable to Jakarta’s air power. It also sets the stage for India to market its weapons to other Rafale operators worldwide, cementing its role as a rising defence exporter and strategic partner in Southeast Asia.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







